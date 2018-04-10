Melissa McCarthy Weight Loss: Star Flaunts Result Of Keto Diet In Fun Clip To Promote ‘Life Of The Party’

Melissa McCarthy has been spotted looking a lot happier and healthier these days, and her recent post is proof that life is good with the 'Life of the Party' actress.

Melissa McCarthy has quickly become an inspiration to those who have been struggling with weight issues after she reportedly dropped a whopping 75 pounds. The Ghostbuster actress has been promoting her upcoming film, Life of the Party, and she recently shared a fun clip on social media that showed off her amazing body transformation.

The 47-year-old actress, comedian, writer, fashion designer, and producer took to Instagram to share a boomerang, which is mini videos that loop back and forth, of her and her Life of the Party co-stars. In a true Melissa McCarthy fashion, the star promoted her new movie in a fun way, where she was seen running towards the camera with her mouth wide open.

“Get ready Auburn!!! LOTP is coming for you!!! Woohoo,” Melissa McCarthy captioned it and added the hashtag #LifeOfThePartyPremiere. The comedy film is scheduled to be released on May 11, 2018.

However, it wasn’t just the silly clip that made people watch it several times, Melissa McCarthy is noticeably thinner in her post and her followers just can’t get enough of it. The boomerang has already reached over 400,000 views just three days after the Gilmore Girls star posted it on Instagram.

Despite the unflattering fit of her red, festive sweater, Melissa McCarthy still looked pretty amazing. The funny actress was also wearing a pair of oversized cuffed jeans but her legs still looked more trim than before. And although she had her short, messy hair down, possibly a wig, her much slimmer face is still quite evident.

It has been previously reported that Melissa McCarthy follows a low-carb, high-fat, and moderate-protein diet, mostly known as the ketogenic diet, which helped her transform her body into a slimmer physique. Aside from the Life of the Party actress, the popular eating plan has been credited by a lot of famous celebrities, like Kim Kardashian, Halle Berry, and Megan Fox, for their incredible body transformation.

Despite her impressive new look, Melissa McCarthy never bragged about her weight loss. Instead, she just let her journey inspire other people by showing that if she can do it, then everyone else can as well.