‘Final Fantasy XV’, ‘Tomb Raider Crossover Confirmed

Upcoming 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' is officially part of the ongoing content plans for 'FFXV.'

Square Enix has another crossover planned for Final Fantasy XV. This time, it’s in relation to the upcoming Lara Croft adventure, Shadow of the Tomb Raider. As part of their PAX East panel presentation, the publisher confirmed that a collaboration of some kind between the two games is “coming soon,” and did not provide any further details beyond the teaser.

Right now, there isn’t much known about the next Tomb Raider game. The first glimpse of Shadow of the Tomb Raider came with the release of a teaser trailer last month, featuring some brief cutscenes showcasing Lara Croft in a new locale. The game was confirmed as the final chapter in the modern reboot of the Tomb Raider games with an expected release date of September 14 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A full reveal of Shadow of the Tomb Raider and its gameplay is planned for April 27, as noted in an official tweet.

This won’t be the first Final Fantasy and Tomb Raider collaboration in recent memory, either. Lara Croft just wrapped up a guest appearance in the popular mobile game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, though her sprite was modeled after her looks in Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris.

Lara Croft as she appeared in ‘Final Fantasy Brave Exvius’. Square Enix

It will be the first Tomb Raider collaboration in Final Fantasy XV, though. FFXV has played host to a number of crossovers with a multitude of games. Perhaps the biggest of these was the Assassin’s Festival, which gave players the ability to don robes from Assassin’s Creed Origins during a special in-game event featuring a storyline integrating the lore of both games.

FFXV‘s recent PC release yielded several smaller crossover items from games like Half-Life and Sims 4.

Final Fantasy fans have more to look forward to beyond the crossovers. Final Fantasy XV‘s storyline is planned to continue through additional content updates next year. Other characters are getting their own original DLC much like the episodes for Ignis, Gladiolus, and Prompto. Characters with confirmed future episodes include Luna, Noctis, Aranea, and Ardyn.

The future looks stronger than ever for #FFXV ! The Developer panel at #PaxEast2018 was able to peel back the curtain and show us what mods are capable of, and even revealing to us Episode Ardyn, Aranea, Luna and Noctis! Stay tuned for more information! pic.twitter.com/x8E4jx8oHk — Final Fantasy XV (@FFXVEN) April 6, 2018

As indicated via Twitter, further details about new content for Final Fantasy XV will be shared at a later date.