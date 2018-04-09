Senator Aleksey Pushkov, a Putin ally says that the Queen drinks cocktails all day, says 'The Mirror'

In what is being portrayed as another swipe by Russia for the accusations over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, Putin ally, Senator Aleksey Pushkov, is now saying that Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Theresa May are “unpleasant” heavy drinkers. Since Prime Minister May accused the Russian state of attempting to kill Skripal and his daughter and expelled 23 Russian Diplomats from the United Kingdom, Russia has been pushing back against the U.K., Prime Minister May, and now Queen Elizabeth.

Russian Senator Says Queen Elizabeth And PM Theresa May Are Heavy Drinkers

Senator Aleksey Pushkov is saying that Queen Elizabeth drinks throughout the day and that Prime Minister Theresa May has a “brandy habit,” according to the Mirror. Pushkov told state-run Russian television that Queen Elizabeth starts drinking before dinner, causing bad behavior.

“Before dinner, she [Her Majesty] drinks a cocktail made from gin and another based on wine, with ice and lemon. After the meal, she has a glass of wine with a bar of chocolate. She also drinks dry Martini. At the end of the day, she likes to drink cool champagne.”

Senior Tory MP Bernard Jenkin called the claims “absurd” and said that these rumors about Queen Elizabeth and Theresa May are just Russia’s way of deflecting from the claims that Russia was involved in the poisoning of the former spy and his daughter.

Russian Politician Brands Queen Elizabeth A Heavy Drinker https://t.co/ZzQH1rcevZ — Celebrity&Tech News (@CelebTechNews) April 8, 2018

The Russian Embassy has put in an official request for a meeting between British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko, but the British government is calling the request a diversionary tactic.

Russia Is Being Accused Of Making Claims About The Queen And PM As A Diversionary Tactic

“Ambassador Yakovenko has already sent a respective personal note to the Foreign Secretary. We hope that the British side will engage constructively and that such meeting is arranged shortly.”

Over the summer, Food & Wine reported that Queen Elizabeth has some strict house rules when it comes to food and drink. Queen Elizabeth has reportedly banned garlic from all meals at Buckingham Palace, and she refuses to travel without a slice of her favorite cake.

I just got this idea: Queen Elizabeth II, PM Teresa and God’s Queen Barbara meet together and rejoice over some brandy, cognac and wine. This may be sufficient for God to work out Miracle of Divine Peace! Why not?! ????https://t.co/qL5k8Y8Nlk — Barbara E. Noll (@BarbaraENoll) April 9, 2018

Queen Elizabeth’s Former Chef Says The Monarch Does Like A Midday Cocktail

But Food & Wine also said that Queen Elizabeth likes her first cocktail before lunch, not before dinner, according to a former royal chef, Darren McGrady. He explained that just before lunch Queen Elizabeth has her first cocktail of the day, a gin, and Dubonnet with a slice of lemon and a lot of ice.

McGrady added that Queen Elizabeth also enjoys a wine pairing with her lunch.