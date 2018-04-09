Casey Lawhorn Facebook Post: Man Wanted For Murdering Mother And Friend Posts Graphic Description Of Slayings

Police have found the man's abandoned car, and believe he is still armed and dangerous.

Casey Lawhorn is on the run from police for allegedly slaying his mother and best friend, and now the 24-year-old appears to have taken to Facebook to post a confession and graphic details of the murders.

Police say the 24-year-old Lawhorn shot and killed his mother, Vi Lawhorn, and also murdered a friend who was staying the night. As the Times Free Press reported, police are searching for the man, but it appears he may have already taken his life.

In a lengthy Facebook message posted to Casey Lawhorn’s page on Sunday evening, the fugitive confessed to the killings and said he took full responsibility. In the message, he described how his friend fell asleep on the floor, and he then went to pick up his mother from a bar, where she had been drinking.

The post noted that the murders were pre-planned and that Casey shot friend Avery Gaines as he slept, killing him instantly. He then tried to kill his mother, who was intoxicated and did not hear the first shots, but he misfired and left her wounded and screaming. Lawhorn wrote that he then turned on the light in her room so he could see better, fixed a jam in the gun, and shot her again, killing her.

The Facebook post has since been deleted, but someone was able to capture a screenshot and post it to the image-sharing site Imgur. The full Facebook post from Casey Lawhorn can be seen here.

The Times Free Press also published some excerpts from the Facebook post, noting that Casey Lawhorn seemed to be accepting responsibility for the slayings.

“Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions,” the post read. “Nothing anyone has or hasn’t done to me caused this, my decisions and my failures are my own.”

Police are still searching for Casey Lawhorn, but the Facebook post may point them in the right direction. He noted in the post that he was writing from the side of the road in Mississippi after his car had broken down. Casey said he planned to take his own life.

UPDATE: Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Dept. has located Casey James Lawhorn’s vehicle, according to their Facebook page. He was not in the vehicle and is expected to be somewhere in Jasper County. He is wanted for murder and believed to be armed and dangerous. @wdam #WDAM7 pic.twitter.com/QHjDXlpZpF — ShakariSBriggs (@ShakariSBriggs) April 9, 2018

Police have not verified if the Facebook post from Casey Lawhorn’s page is authentic, but the Mississippi Highway Patrol did confirm that they found Lawhorn’s vehicle, but Casey has not been found as of this report.