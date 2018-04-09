Princess Charlotte Could Make History When Kate Middleton’s Third Baby Arrives But Only If It’s A Boy

If Kate gives birth to a boy, Charlotte will go down in the history books because of changes to the rules of succession

Kate Middleton’s royal baby is due this month, according to several news outlets. While there’s been a lot of speculation about how Kate and Prince William are preparing for the birth, few articles have spared a thought for how the older siblings, Charlotte and George are getting ready for the new addition to their family. For Charlotte, the baby’s arrival will be especially significant if it turns out to be a boy. It’s all because of changes to the rules of succession.

As People Magazine notes, before the Succession to The Crown Act of 2013, Charlotte would be bumped down the line of succession if Kate Middleton had another son. That’s because men outranked women when it came to ascending to the throne. But because of the changes to the rules, Charlotte has the right to be the Queen of England before her younger sibling even if the baby is a boy. This is a first for The British Monarchy.

According to People, the law affects all royals who were born after Oct. 28, 2011. It also removed a clause that disqualified a royal from the wearing the crown if they married a Roman Catholic. Princess Charlotte is currently the fourth in line to the throne after Prince Charles, Prince William, and little Prince George. Prince Harry will move down a spot when this child is born and will become the sixth in line.

How Princess Charlotte will make royal history with the arrival of her new sibling https://t.co/P2santE8PJ pic.twitter.com/BmlYwmesdN — Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) April 8, 2018

The sex of Kate Middleton’s baby is still unknown. As The Inquisitr previously reported, there’s a chance that Will and Kate may be waiting for the birth to find out the sex of their baby. Finding out whether the royal baby is a boy or girl before it arrives is technically against royal tradition but it’s a rule that isn’t strictly upheld. There were reports before both Prince George and Prince Charlotte’s birth which indicated that the Royals were willfully in the dark about the sex of their babies.

As for predictions about the new royal baby, Forbes reports that bookies think there’s a high probability that the baby will be born on Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, on April 21. The odds on that are 10 to 1. But the odds on the gender of the baby are almost evenly matched at 10 to 11.