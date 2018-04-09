Suspect Bites Off Finger Of Policeman After Being Arrested For Vandalism

Ainsley Johnson reportedly severed the middle finger of an NYPD officer with his teeth.

A man from Brooklyn reportedly used his teeth to attack an arresting officer and bit off the cop’s middle finger “from nail to tip.”

Writers for the New York Daily News and the Daily Mail report that Ainsley Johnson, 34, was being arrested for criminal mischief when he decided to fight back to a 24-year-old officer in an effort to not be detained. The two fell to the floor, and Johnson caught hold of the officer’s hand in his mouth and chomped down, severing the cop’s middle finger. He then swallowed the severed digit before it could be obtained.

The cop was admitted to a hospital for treatment, and Johnson was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. It is Johnson’s 12th arrest, according to the Daily News.

The incident reportedly began when Johnson was witnessed breaking the windows of a resident’s car on E. 99 St. and crushing the man’s mailbox with a cement planter. From there, Johnson was obtained by police officers and taken to the 69th Precinct in Canarsie around 6 p.m.

While waiting to be jailed, Johnson was approached by the 24-year-old police officer who attempted to move Ainsley into a cell. That’s when the two began struggling and fell over.

“Johnson started struggling as he was being escorted to a cell at the 69th Precinct in Canarsie and the two fell on the floor,” writes the Daily Mail.

“He then allegedly tore into the officer’s finger, biting it off from the nail to the tip.”

A man reportedly bit the finger off of an NYPD officer while being arrested on Friday. Scott Roth / Invision/AP

Cops attempted to retrieve the torn digit from Johnson’s bloody mouth, but he had already swallowed it.

Both Johnson and the police officer were taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center for treatment. It is unknown what injuries Johnson incurred in the battle with the police officer. Initially charged with vandalism, Johnson’s was also hit with assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.

Johnson, a repeat offender, has racked up at least 12 arrests and is a registered sex offender. Last year, cops from the same precinct picked up Johnson at least four times on charges that included unlicensed operating, resisting arrest and criminal trespass. It is unknown whether Johnson has a lawyer to help defend him.