Kim Kardashian Rocks A Red String Bikini In Turks And Caicos, Says There’ll Be No Unflattering Paparazzi Pics

Kim Kardashian says she's been hitting the gym too hard for the paparazzi to take bad photographs of her bikini body.

Kim Kardashian is proudly showing off her bikini body during her vacation in Turks and Caicos. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently revealed that she’s been working hard to get in shape for swimsuit season, so the paparazzi won’t be able to ruin her tropical getaway by snapping any photos of cellulite on her thighs or butt.

The Daily Mail recently published screenshots of the red Chanel string bikini that Kim Kardashian rocked while vacationing in Turks and Caicos with her sister Kourtney. On Sunday, Kim flaunted her beach body in a video that she shared on her Instagram Stories. She was seemingly trying to take the perfect mirror selfie by holding up her phone, moving her body back and forth, and messing with her braided hair. Kim has yet to share the selfie that she snapped, but she promised her Twitter followers that she’ll treat them to plenty of bikini photos as soon as she gets the chance.

The red string bikini that she’s wearing in her Instagram video features a top that ties in the front. The bottoms tie on the sides, and the Chanel logo is emblazoned right above the crotch. In another video, Kim Kardashian revealed that she also packed a pair of Chanel slides for her trip. When she headed to the beach, she wore the black sandals to protect her feet from the hot sand.

“My office for the day,” Kim said as she gave her followers a look at the sparkling blue ocean and bright white beach.

Kim Kardashian is looking super hot in her bikini while on vacation! https://t.co/fkTOcBhLLT — JustJared.com (@JustJared) April 8, 2018

On Twitter, Kim Kardashian responded to a follower who complimented her on her bikini body. The fan also expressed hope that paparazzi photos from her Turks and Caicos trip will eventually pop up online.

“Kim looks so good,” the admirer wrote. “Literally shook! I hope we get candids but they better not do her dirty again.”

Forgot to post this last night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 13, 2018 at 6:06am PST

The “do her dirty” comment is likely a reference to bikini photos of Kardashian that the paparazzi snapped last year while she was vacationing in Mexico. As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, she accused people of digitally altering the images to make her cellulite look worse than it actually was. However, she did confess that she hadn’t worked out in 12 weeks, and she said that the images inspired her to get back in the gym. According to Kardashian’s recent tweet about her bikini bod, the paparazzi will have a tough time taking unflattering photos of her during this trip.

I've been living too hard core in the gym for that to ever happen to me again ????

So far its been very private, no paps in site. But don't worry we've been taking tons of pics. I will post them when i have time ???? https://t.co/JQFhpYr4CI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 8, 2018

Unfortunately for the fans who are looking forward to seeing those bikini photos, Kim Kardashian is all covered up in her latest Instagram snapshot. Instead of showing off a skimpy swimsuit, she’s lamenting that the weather is too warm for her to wear her favorite puffer jacket.