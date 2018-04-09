Rangers Coach Alain Vigneault Axed And Faces Replacement After Recent Defeat According to ‘Sporting News’

NHL Coach Alain Vigneult No Longer The Coach of The Rangers, Leaves Power Vacuum

Mr. Alain Vigneault was recently fired as the head coach of the Rangers. The NHL coach has fallen from grace after he had previously brought the team to glory. Mr. Vigneault secured the team a place in not one, but two Stanley Cup Finals. According to NY Daily News, as head coach of the New York Rangers, Alain Vigneault had proven to be a dedicated coach and has done much to garner respect from the NHL. However, his former accomplishments were not enough to shield him from the crushing blow of the team’s recent defeat. This faltering proved to be fatal as the Quebecois coach was brutally fired.

Vigneault has left a power vacuum in his wake, and, according to Sporting News, there are a few possible contenders to the throne. Jim Montgomery, for instance, is a potential candidate for the job. Mr. Montgomery curried fame and favor after leading the Patriots to victory in the NCAA tournament. He is currently the head coach at the University of Denver and has declined a position with the Panthers after being interviewed twice. However, seeing someone suddenly rise from an NCAA coach to a head NHL coach is a rare occurrence. Still, there are others.

Dan Bylsma has been lurking in limbo after suffering defeat after defeat a couple of years back, which tarnished his otherwise promising career. He has won a Stanley Cup, which counts for a lot, and will help earn him a place as head coach upon his return.

Darryl Sutter and Sheldon Keefe are also contenders for the enviable position of head coach for the New York Rangers.

Lindy Ruff is yet another prime candidate for the job and in some respects, choosing him as head coach would make the most sense. He had already coached the New York Rangers before when he was brought on to handle the defense of the season under Vigneault previously. His experience in working with the team gives him an edge. Combined with his undeniably impressive track record, Mr. Ruff stands out as an ideal candidate for the Rangers.

Alain Vigneault walking with Lindy Ruff. Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

Irrespective of who is chosen as the fallen Vigneault’s replacement, the team is poised to regain its lost glory and resume its climb through the ranks.