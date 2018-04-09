‘NCIS’ Season 15 Return Date: Mark Harmon And Team Take A Break, Pauley Perrette To Make Her Exit On May 8

Spoilers suggest that agent Abby Scuito's storyline will end on a happy note.

NCIS Season 15 is considered as one of the most followed television shows today. The popular American action police procedural series follows the story of a fictional Naval Criminal Investigative Service Major Case Response Team based in Washington, D.C. However, the group of special agents is set to bid goodbye to one of their pioneer members soon.

CBS News previously shared that Pauley Perrette is leaving the famous show after 16 years. The 49-year-old American actress broke the news on her official Twitter account in October 2017. The Louisana-born star, who plays the role of Abby Sciuto, revealed that she already made a decision to depart from the series after NCIS Season 15 in 2016.

In her post, Pauley Perrette clarified that there is no drama behind her decision to leave after NCIS Season 15 wraps. The civil rights advocate also denied the speculations that she is launching her own cosmetic line. The actress added that there is no bad blood between her and the network.

“There has been all kinds of false stories as to why (NO I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!) It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration…I love her as much as you do.”

Following Pauley Perrette’s explosive announcement, CBS has also released an official statement saying that the actress has played a vital role — both in NCIS and the network — in the past 16 years. The management admitted that it is never easy to let go of someone so important like the NCIS Season 15 actress. However, the network stated that they respect Pauley’s decision.

“While it’s never easy saying goodbye to a beloved actress and character, we respect her decision to leave at the end of the season. We are grateful to Pauley for all her contributions to the series and making Abby one of the most unique characters on television.”

Recently, CarterMatt shared reported that Pauley Perrette’s official exit from NCIS Season 15 is happening after a two-part story. The entertainment news outlet suggested that the departure of Abby Sciuto will not be an emotional one. Based on the snaps that the actress posted last week, she will bid her last goodbye on a happy note.

NCIS season 15: Pauley Perrette's departure will come after two-part story https://t.co/OjGhkue4zG #NCIS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) April 8, 2018

Meanwhile, the Inquisitr previously revealed that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team are going to take a temporary hiatus this week. It was reported that NCIS Season 15 Episode 20 will be aired on April 17. Spoilers suggest that the imminent “Sight Unseen” episode would center on the mysterious case of a drunk petty officer and a sheriff who drowned himself after a car accident.

Other reports suggest that agent Nick Torres will take the spotlight in the upcoming new episode. It was claimed that the character of Wilmer Valderrama will interview a blind witness named Annie Barth (Marilee Talkington). Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about NCIS Season 15!