Apple Watch Series 3 Gets Challenge From Fitbit Versa

Fitbit's latest smartwatch is getting some really good reviews.

Last years Fitbit Ionic earned some good reviews, but barely made a dent in the marketplace. But Fitbit doesn’t give up, and they have just released the Fitbit Versa, and it’s been well received. Time called it the biggest threat to the Apple Watch yet.

“There’s a lot that Fitbit got right with the Versa. Most importantly, the watch itself actually looks like something I’d want to wear to places other than the gym,” says columnist Lisa Eadicicco, adding that the new watch does just about everything the Apple Watch does but works just as well with Android as it does with iOS.

Engadget is also singing the praises of Fitbit’s new smartwatch.

“Ultimately, the things that stand out about the Fitbit Versa are its sub-$200 price and attractive design — this is a Fitbit that finally looks more like a smartwatch than a fitness tracker.”

Then there is Lee Bell of TechRadar, who gave the Fitbit Versa four stars. Besides noting that the Versa lasts up to four days, Bell praises the beautiful display, its comfort, and its many features. The Versa has been a hit on Twitter as well.

I LOVE my @fitbit Versa ???? At first I was having trouble synching, but then I deleted the app and reinstalled it and it worked! I'm so happy with it. pic.twitter.com/7YbkssHyBX — Maria Wright (@MariaWFitness) April 8, 2018

I have had many smart watches over the years. I just received my Fitbit Versa and I have to say I am Impressed!!! The Versa is a contender! More than an amazing fitness tracker, now truly what you can call a smart watch!! @fitbit #fitness #wearables #Smartwatch pic.twitter.com/25N7zgr12B — Anthony Boese (@Anthonyboese) April 6, 2018

The Fitbit Versa isn’t the only smartwatch that Apple needs to worry about, especially since Samsung is about to release the Galaxy S4. TechRadar says the new watch may include sleep tracking. In another article, the website claims that the Gear S4 could have a camera (with optical zoom), a different type of strap, a display built into the bezel, and a built-in blood pressure monitor.

Samsung released the Gear S3 two years ago, and it received mostly good reviews. Tom’s Guide praised the durable design, the built-in LTE (which the Apple Watch Series 3 now offers), and the great voice control. However, the website didn’t like the fact that the watch was too heavy. Like other reviews, Tom’s Guide said that there was a lack of useful apps for Samsung’s smartwatch.

“With its slick and durable design, GPS and optional LTE, the Gear S3 Frontier has all the makings of the best smartwatch ever — if only it had more apps,” reads their final verdict on the watch.

Still, for now, Apple is far ahead in the marketplace. David Phelan of Forbes noted that the Watch sold 8 million units in the fourth quarter of 2017. According to Mac Rumors, the Watch outsold all competing smartwatch devices together last year.

“The research firm says one in every five wearables shipped last quarter was an Apple Watch, on the strength of new Series 3 models launched in September.”

Apple is expected to release the Apple Watch Series 4 in early fall. But it may not dominate the market like the Series 3 has been doing.