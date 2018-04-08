‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Ditches Ridge Over War With Bill – Thorne Ready And Waiting

On 'B&B' next week, Brooke and Ridge's marriage begins to crumble as Ridge focuses on revenge and helping Steffy take down Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from this week’s soap magazines promise that Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) marriage to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) may soon be on the rocks thanks to his hatred for Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). That and the escalating tension between Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) could end Brooke and Ridge’s latest marriage before the ink is even dry on the certificate. This is the opportunity that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) has been waiting for – and he won’t miss this chance to win her.

Ridge Threatens Bill, Ignores Brooke

The latest B&B spoilers from Soap Central say that “Ridge confronts and threatens Bill” because he is certain that Bill will continue pursuing Steffy. In fact, that’s precisely what Bill does as actor Don Diamont revealed in a recent interview when he said that Bill hasn’t changed and wants Steffy more than ever. When Ridge provokes Bill, his nemesis antagonizes him and lets him know that he’ll get Steffy in his life and his bed and there’s nothing that Ridge can do about it.

To make matters worse, She Knows Soaps provides Bold and the Beautiful spoilers saying Brooke warns Ridge that he might wind up back in jail for threatening Bill. Since the cops haven’t identified the shooter, Ridge is still at risk. Bill could always change his statement again and say that he realizes it was Ridge’s reflection he saw in the window. Bill wants to protect Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) but also control him with the threat of the cops, so Ridge isn’t out of the woods yet.

Don't miss the threats, propositions and one wicked twist! Get ready for a huge shock this week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/P7A6YfawTW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 8, 2018

Ridge And Steffy Target Hope – Brooke Furious

B&B spoilers for next week reveal that after Steffy and Hope have a nasty confrontation at Forrester Creations, Steffy runs to her dad. Steffy tells her father that Hope wants Liam for herself. Ridge is furious and sees Steffy as the wronged party, by both Bill and Hope. Ridge and Steffy have a session of Hope bashing where they discuss her motives for coming back to LA and getting close to Liam so quickly. Brooke catches Ridge and Steffy and doesn’t like their trash talk about Hope.

Brooke will be furious that not only is Ridge acting out against Bill, but that he’s plotting against her beloved daughter Hope. Brooke knows that Steffy schemed to steal Liam from Hope in the past, so she’s not too sympathetic to her cause. This Steffy versus Hope situation is poised to rip Brooke and Ridge apart. All their talk about this marriage being the last for them might have been foreshadowing an explosive and final parting for the pair.

Hope and Steffy's discussion about Liam becomes heated as their true feelings are exposed. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/IVq42FMN8q #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/766HqaEHzA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 29, 2018

Thorne Loses With Katie – Still Wants Brooke

In this week’s Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promo (see above), Thorne offers himself as an alternative to Katie Logan (Heather Tom) after Bill reiterates his threat that he’ll ruin Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) if he marries his former stepmother. Katie makes a decision about her future with Wyatt next week, but even if she splits with him for now, they’ll be back together soon. Watie gets hitched during May sweeps with Celebrity Big Brother winner Marissa Jaret Winokur making a cameo as their wedding planner.

B&B showrunner Brad Bell brought Thorne back as a recast specifically to get with Brooke after she and Ridge implode. Katherine Kelly Lang confirmed on her Facebook page a couple of months ago that Brooke and Thorne were destined for romance. Brooke and Ridge will soon hit the skids primarily because he joins Steffy in plotting against Hope. Thorne is waiting in the wings, and it won’t be too much longer before he’s got Brooke in his arms!

Catch up on the latest Bold scoop for the week of April 9-13 and Bill’s horrible plan to punish Liam for shooting him and pursuing Hope. Watch CBS weekdays for new B&B episodes and check back often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.