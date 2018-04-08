‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Couple Lesley Murphy And Dean Unglert End Relationship

Another Bachelor relationship has ended. Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy decided to call it quits romantically after being together just four months. Murphy and Unglert met and became involved when filming a new spin-off of The Bachelor franchise, The Bachelor Winter Games.

After spending just a short amount of time together during filming for the show, the two were spotted together after filming ended, which started speculation that they were a couple. When Dean and Lesley’s relationship was finally officially revealed, Unglert surprised Murphy by getting down on one knee to present her with a key to his apartment. Dean’s intentions at the time were for Lesley to move in with him. The move never happened. The news of their failed relationship was first reported and confirmed by E! News.

A source shared with E! that while their actual break-up is new, Dean and Lesley have been rocky for a few weeks. They went on to reveal that distance and traveling were big factors in the decision to end their relationship. They will reportedly remain friends and ended things on good terms. Murphy had told People back in February that it had not been easy. Lesley said, “It hasn’t been easy, especially coming from the show where we lived together in a beautiful environment for a couple of weeks to basically being long distance and having to rely on FaceTime and text messages. Long distance is never easy.”

There were four couples that had formed at the end of The Bachelor Winter Games. Three of the four have already split. The only remaining couple is Courtney Dober and Lily McManus. Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard revealed the end of their engagement just one day before the news of Dean and Lesley’s break-up.

While this relationship didn’t end well for him either, perhaps he is learning from his mistakes and experiences. Unglert took to Instagram yesterday to post a photo and leave a message about love.

“Growing up as a kid I had a crude but utopian idea of what love is. I always had this idea that no matter what you did, no matter how you act, as long as you’re true to yourself and act in good conscious, your path would lead you to the one person on this planet you’re meant to be with. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that although everyone DESERVES love, it’s not something we’re entitled to. Love takes work. Love is compromise. Love is earned. I still have a lot of work to do on myself, a lot to prove to myself, before I’m ready for something like that.”

Murphy, a fan favorite from Sean Lowe’s season, underwent a preventive double mastectomy last year after learning she had the BRCA 2 gene mutation, which increases the chances of developing breast cancer. This was Murphy’s first Bachelor appearance since 2013.

Unglert was a fan favorite during Rachel Lindsey’s season of The Bachelorette. After being sent home by Rachel, Dean decided to give things a try on Bachelor In Paradise last summer. That appearance did not end well for him either as he found himself involved in a controversial love triangle with Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard.

The current season of The Bachelorette featuring Becca Kufrin is currently filming. Kufrin’s season is scheduled to premiere in mid-May on ABC.