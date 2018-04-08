Floris London Has Created A Perfume In Honor Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have a specially designed scent for their wedding day in May.

Leading up to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, every detail is being carefully planned out and considered. Whether it is the flowers, the dress, or the cake, this wedding is set to be a very memorable occasion. With every detail being carefully planned out, it makes sense that even the scent of the wedding is being considered.

As People Magazine reported, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be receiving their very own custom perfume scent in order to mark their big day. This new scent comes from the legendary perfume house, Floris London, which has a very long history with the royal family, that includes a royal warrant from both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.

Although the official scent is being kept under wraps leading up to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, the manager of London’s Jermyn Street Floris store, Amalia Robles, has revealed that the signature scent is based off of one of the company’s current fragrances. Robles revealed that the scent will be reminiscent of Floris’ Bergamotto di Positano.

According to Harpers Bazaar, the original perfume is described as a unisex scent that is a “citrus marine eau de parfum.” This particular scent is supposed to call to mind the idea of “a Mediterranean sea breeze, sunshine and clear shimmering water.” While the scent that was created in honor of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is being kept secret by Floris, it was revealed that the base notes of Bergamotto di Positano, which are spice and wood, will be used as the base for the royal wedding scent as well.

Invitations to the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have been issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/jidwuYboon — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

This is not the first time that Floris has created a perfume in honor of a royal wedding, as they previously created a scent to honor the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The perfume house also creates an “annual scent” to honor Queen Elizabeth’s birthday as well.

Unfortunately for people hoping to get their hands on this special wedding edition perfume in honor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s union, this fragrance will be a part of Floris’ private collection, which means it will not be available for purchase. Even when private collection fragrances are released, which is rare, the scent is usually crafted in small batches.

While Floris may be creating a special perfume in honor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, this does not mean that Markle will in fact be wearing this particular scent when she gets married. However, in the past, Markle has shared her love of fragrance, even sharing some of her favorite perfumes, so there is a strong likelihood that even if she does not wear the specially-crafted Floris perfume, she will be wearing something when it comes time to walk down the aisle.