Kobe Bryant To Host, Produce New ESPN Hoops Analysis Show

An Academy Award appears to be only the beginning of Kobe Bryant’s foray into the world of TV production.

ESPN reports the NBA legend and surefire Hall of Famer is slated to host a basketball analysis show on the network beginning this month.

In a press release, the network outlined that Bryant’s Detail show will air on its new ESPN+ platform beginning this month with the first episode featuring him breaking down his 2009 Game 6 performance against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, during which he notched 35 points, 10 assists and six rebounds to eliminate the Nuggets.

Moving forward, episodes are set to feature Bryant sharing his analysis and commentary on 2018 playoff games.

The show is also slated to be produced and written by Bryant and the Granity Studios Company he recently founded. Both former superstar player and emerging company have been prominently featured on recent highlight reels with Bryant’s Dear Basketball being awarded an Oscar for best short film.

Since walking away from the L.A. Lakers after 20 seasons, Bryant has made no secret of his desire to create his own content as opposed to merely starring on one of the myriad of hoops talk shows now already flooding the market.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The first episode of Detail will be available on ESPN+ on April 12, the day the platform debuts, and the second will debut April 15, following an NBA playoff game.

Beyond that, feature schedule remains up in the air, but the network has indicated episodes will air more regularly as the NBA postseason progresses, with as many as seven episodes being featured during the NBA Finals.

Bryant spent his entire career with the Lakers, averaging 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists over his career.

He won five titles with the Lakers, including a three-peat with Shaquille O’Neal from 2000 to 2002. The 2009 season marked the start of a back-to-back title run under Coach Phil Jackson and alongside veteran stars Pau Gasol, Andrew Bynum and Lamar Odom.