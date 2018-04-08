The Duggars Head To Texas: Are Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Revealing Their Baby’s Sex Soon?

The Duggar family has posted they are in Texas on their social media, and it is too early for the annual Big Sandy Conference.

The Duggar family, at least Jana Duggar, Jessa Duggar, Anna Duggar, Josiah Duggar, and Michelle Duggar, are headed to Texas, according to several social media posts made on Instagram by the family. Jessa Duggar and the Duggar family nanny and tutor, Laure Demaisie, have been posting pictures of the family at Magnolia Table and Silos, two spots the Duggar family loves to frequent in Texas.

A Duggar fan wrote to the blog, Keeping Up with Fundies, musing why the family was in Texas, with one stating that the Big Sandy Conference could be a reason. The Big Sandy Family Conference, for which the Duggars are listed as speakers, won’t be occurring until April 22, so the family is likely going to visit Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy.

Although a recent article on Inquisitr speculated that Jinger and Jeremy won’t be revealing the sex of their baby before the child is born, the Duggar Family Fan Blog, run by purported friends of the Duggars, state that they will be announcing the sex of their baby.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar Vuolo are the first Duggar family members to move out of state permanently. Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick, did move abroad for a time, but have relocated back to Arkansas.

Stopped by the “Si”los this weekend! A post shared by Josiah Duggar (@siduggar) on Apr 8, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

Now that Jinger Duggar Vuolo is past 20 weeks of pregnancy, it is possible for her to find out the sex of her first baby, and it is also possible that they are planning a gender reveal party for their entire extended family.

Some of Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s family did come visit her Laredo, Texas, home on an episode of Counting On, where they helped the couple spruce up their newly-purchased house in the area.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo are expecting their first child together later this summer. The pair are thus far the only Duggar couple not to conceive and announce that they are expecting their first child after three months of marriage, instead waiting an entire year before announcing that Jinger was pregnant. The pair announced on Jeremy’s church’s website that they would be parents this July.