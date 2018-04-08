Paris Jackson Rocks Red Bra And Underwear In Bathtub Photos, Says She’s ‘Sorry’ And Eats ‘Weird’ Candy

Paris Jackson spent her birthday weekend at home with her dog.

Paris Jackson recovered from her wild 20th birthday bash by stripping down to her underwear and sitting in a bathtub full of flowers. She also chowed down on some foreign chocolate, hung out with her dog, and listened to a few classic records. However, it seems as though somebody (or a few somebodies) were making it difficult for the daughter of pop legend Michael Jackson to enjoy her relaxing day at home.

On Sunday, Paris Jackson shared two bizarre Instagram photos. In the snapshots, she’s sitting in a bathtub full of white and pink roses. She’s wearing a red bra and matching lacy underwear, and she has a glum look on her face. Her lipstick and eye makeup are smeared, and it looks like there may be tear streaks on her cheeks. Paris didn’t explain whether the images were candid shots or part of a photo shoot, simply captioning her Instagram slideshow, “I’m sorry.”

As reported by E! News, Paris Jackson celebrated turning 20 years old on Friday night with a star-studded birthday bash at HYDE Sunset in West Hollywood. According to W Magazine, one person noticeably missing from the gaggle of famous guests who attended the bash was model and actress Cara Delevingne. Paris and Cara were photographed kissing a few weeks ago.

After partying hard with the likes of Paris Hilton and Chris Brown, Jackson seemingly decided to keep things a little more low-key for the rest of her birthday weekend. She spent her Sunday hanging out at home with her dog and listening to her impressive collection of vinyl records. The classic rock fan shared a photo of a few of them, which include albums by The Beatles, John Lennon, David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, James Taylor, and Van Halen.

On her Instagram Stories, Paris Jackson revealed that one of her birthday gifts was some “weird” candy. In a series of videos, she chowed down on a few popular British and Australian candy bars including a Crunchie, Violet Crumble, and Curly Wurly.

“I didn’t realize how weird candy from another country would be,” she said before taking a bite of the Crunchie. “My friend from Newcastle bought me these for my birthday.”

After biting into the Violet Crumble, Jackson was so shocked by the taste that she exclaimed, “Holy sh*t!” She then asked her followers to identify the candy bar’s filling (it’s honeycomb toffee). She revealed that her favorite out of the candy bars that she tried was the Curly Wurly.

In another video, Paris Jackson took a puff from a glass pipe after telling her viewers about a best friend who ended their friendship because of social media. She also sang a song how much “people f*cking suck.” It’s unclear whether she had the aforementioned friend in mind while she was singing.

“But it’s cool because I have my dog here, and she’s f*cking awesome,” Paris said.

Paris Jackson’s series of post-birthday Instagram videos also included a little advice for her fans.

“When sh*tty stuff happens to you, look back on it and ask yourself if you tried your hardest,” she said to the camera. “If you did, then you don’t have anything to feel bad about.”