Former ‘Counting On’ Star Derick Dillard Shares That Wife, Jill Duggar Dillard, Was Baptized In A Horse Trough

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar Dillard are just finishing up their mission trip to Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the disgraced reality TV star took to Instagram Live to share some very bizarre information about his wife.

Fans of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On are already aware that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have a “heart for mission,” meaning that they go on countless mission trips both domestically and internationally. Some have criticized these trips, stating that they are no more than vacations paid for by the church or their fans, while others have supported the family through monetary donations and positive social media posts.

The pair have been in Colorado, where Jill was recently criticized for making her 3-year-old son walk for over an hour to get fast food. Derick Dillard recently shared an Instagram Live on his work in Colorado Springs, at a church called The Bridge. In his short video, he went around the church showing off the sanctuary (which appeared to be a gymnasium) and that the church would be having a baptism that day. He showed the baptismal font, and the church was using a horse trough, since it appears they do not have a formal sanctuary. While showing the horse trough, he stated that his wife, Jill Duggar Dillard, was also baptized in a horse trough, though didn’t elaborate when or where she was baptized. You can see some photos of the Instagram live on the website, Keeping Up with Fundies, located here.

Although Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick no longer appear on her family’s television show, Counting On, they still keep fans up-to-date with their daily life thanks to their social media. The pair often post on Instagram and Twitter, showing off their children and activities within the church.

During Counting On, the young couple lived in El Salvador, where they participated in missionary activities. They returned shortly before their youngest son, Samuel, was born. The pair have since been living in Arkansas and working in mission outreach for college students who are interested in becoming Christians or taking part in Christian life on campus.