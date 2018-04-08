Kourtney Kardashian Shares Bikini Pic Of Her Wading In Ocean Waters Of Turks And Caicos

Kourtney Kardashian seen in bikini as she wades in picturesque waters of paradise.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a bikini pic on Sunday of herself, wading in the ocean at Turks and Caicos. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been posting several videos on her Instagram account chronicling her tropical getaway with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

People magazine posted a shot of Kourtney in her two-piece swimsuit as she was strolling in the water. The picturesque scenery behind her was all turquoise water on white sand.

Kourtney Kardashian is in a dark triangle top bikini with triangle bottoms. She has her long hair pulled back and also wore sunglasses.

The report notes that Kourtney and Younes are back home in Los Angeles after a brief stay in the Turks and Caicos. One of the videos Kourtney posted shows the lovebirds riding bikes. One photo (seen at the bottom) shows Kourtney in a white crocheted two-piece outfit she wore. She playfully posed on the bike in her off-the-shoulder ensemble.

The 38-year-old also shared videos from the beach vacation. One showed a dark cloud in the distance over the water as a pair of black beach shoes with sand all over them is seen. Another featured delicious and healthy-looking snacks that included fruit and an orange drink. One more image showed an unidentified person holding up the book, The Power of Now. It’s unclear who the person is, but People speculates that it could be Kourtney’s 5-year-old daughter with Scott Disick, Penelope.

A source told E! Online that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were in the Turks and Caicos for five days. They stayed at the Amanyara “in a private villa overlooking a pond with a private swimming pool and chef.”

E!‘s source shared that Kourtney and Younes wanted to spend some quality down time together. The trip was similar to the one they took a few months ago in Mexico. The couple spent a lot of time lounging on the deck listening to music and getting massages. Kourtney shared a few bikini pics on that journey as well.

good morning, island A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 8, 2018 at 8:17am PDT

The two also got in some fun time chasing each other “down to the water” in addition to riding bikes during their time in Turks and Caicos. They took a golf cart provided by the villa to dine at Amanyara’s restaurant. It was there that they took in the ocean views and relished the beauty of their surroundings.

Kourtney Kardashian may post more photos of her time in paradise, if her beach and bikini pics are any indication, since her return to Los Angeles.