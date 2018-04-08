Paris Jackson And Chris Brown Are ‘Just Friends’ Despite ‘Flirty Pics’, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

Chris is friends with all of Michael Jackson's kids but he is especially "'close' to Paris," a source says.

Paris Jackson and Chris Brown raised eyebrows recently when she invited him to her birthday party in West Hollywood and they posed for a very cozy picture together. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the photos sparked some backlash towards Paris online as some people criticized her for associating with Brown because of his history of violence against women. But the pictures also triggered speculation that Chris and Paris might be dating.

But Hollywood Life claims that they have a source in Chris’ camp who says that the rumors of him dating Michael Jackson’s daughter are untrue. According to their insider, Jackson and Brown are just friends who bonded after the death of her father.

Apparently, Chris made a promise to always look out for Michael’s kids as a tribute to his favorite artist.

“Given his deep-seated love for Michael, it was a no-brainer that Chris immediately reached out to the Jackson family following his death,” the source told Hollywood Life before adding that Chris started hanging out with all of Michael Jackson’s kids after she died. But he and Paris seem to have developed the strongest friendship.

“Chris particularly clicked with Paris, and over the years they’ve become really close. Chris thinks of Paris as being his little sister, and has been there for her during some really tough times.”

The insider adds that Chris was there for Paris after her suicide attempt and it really cemented their friendship. The source went on to say that he counseled Paris in the aftermath and that he’s not the “monster” that people think he is.

Hollywood Life’s source says that their favorite thing to do together is to hang out in the studio. Brown has reportedly been encouraging Paris to hone her musical talents because he thinks she has potential to be a recording artist as well as an actress/model. There is also some video online of her hanging out at Chris Brown’s house.

Paris Jackson celebrated her twentieth birthday on Friday at a restaurant in West Hollywood, California. Just Jared reports that besides Chris Brown, the other celebrity guests included Paris Hilton, Evan Ross, and Ashley Simpson. Paris’ older brother was also there to celebrate the milestone with her as well as Star and Empire producer, Lee Daniels. Paris wore a low cut Missoni dress that showed off tattoos that stretch from her chest to her bellybutton. She accessorized the look with white go-go boots, sunglasses, and pink hair.