WWE Rumors: Former WWE Women’s Champion Could Return At ‘WrestleMania 34,’ Per ‘Ringside News’

The latest speculation on a potential surprise appearance on 'the grandest stage of them all.'

With tonight’s WWE WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view hours away, there is plenty of speculation over surprise appearances from different superstars past and present. Among those fans are anticipating making possible appearances are The Undertaker, Rey Mysterio, and possibly Hulk Hogan. However, a former WWE Women’s Champion may also show up to participate in one of the matches on Sunday’s card. Here are the latest details on who fans might see, but keep in mind that WrestleMania 34 spoilers could follow.

According to a report from Ringside News, Brad Shephard of Bodyslam.net recently tweeted about one women’s wrestling legend seen asking for directions in New Orleans. While asking for directions isn’t a big deal, Shephard indicated he was “tipped off” that Trish Status was at the hotel the WWE superstars are currently staying at and asked a security guard where the talent rehearsal space was. Shephard adds this could be an indication that the multiple-time women’s champion will be participating in the first-ever women’s battle royal.

As of right now, that women’s battle royal, which will award a special trophy to its inaugural winner, features 14 women, all of whom are part of the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters. They include Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Naomi, Absolution, and The Riott Squad. That leaves some room for a few surprise entrants, including NXT talent and legends like Trish.

Mickie James and Trish Stratus faced off at the WWE Women’s ‘Royal Rumble’ match in January. WWE

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to see Stratus entering the historic women’s match on Sunday’s pre-show. Stratus previously appeared in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match that took place back in January of this year. Her performance in the match delighted fans who chanted in support of her. She also had a fun spot in the match where she and “The Legit Boss” Sasha Banks faced off with one another. Trish also had another spot in the match where she and her longtime rival Mickie James had a face off.

The WWE WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view begins at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on the WWE Network. However, the men’s and women’s battle royal matches are expected to be a part of the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Show which begins at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Fans will be able to see if Trish Stratus shows up as part of the historic women’s match during those first two hours.