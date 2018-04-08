Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals One Of His Biggest Mistakes Involving A Fight

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the most popular movie stars in the movie industry. Initially a WWE wrestler, he is heralded as one of the most bankable movie stars in Hollywood. His transition into movies has been largely successful, with some of the biggest movies that he has starred in including, Jumanji, Moana, Central Intelligence, and The Fate Of The Furious.

Weighing about 260 pounds and standing at six-foot-four, he has always had an obsession with training, as revealed by a recent report by Rolling Stone. According to producer Beau Flynn, who is also a close friend, Dwayne uses training almost like some sort of therapy, and frequently advises studios working with him not to mess around with this part of his life as it is extremely important to him.

During the interview with Rolling Stone, Dwayne also revealed a past incident in which he made a major mistake that led to his expulsion from school. According to his revelation, he, while in high school got into a fight with another boy. Although his opponent was bigger, he, unbeknownst to him, had a brain issue, and during the bout, the boy got hit, and his head slammed into a locker. He was hospitalized soon after.

Fast forward to the present, Dwayne Johnson faces a different set of problems, some of them in relation to altercations with fellow actors. In his recent interview, he talked about his differences with Fast And Furious actors Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson. On Tyrese Gibson, he pointed out that there was no beef with him as that requires two people, and according to him, he had never had a problem with him. Moreover, Tyrese never reached out once to voice his grievances, especially in relation to The Rock’s decision to take part in the new Fast and Furiousspinoff, Hobbs and Shaw.

Going by Tyrese’s social media post on this, it was a selfish move on Dwayne’s part. On how Johnson sees the spinoff, it is an opportunity for the franchise to grow and will ultimately benefit everyone. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, are currently expecting their second daughter and have already picked out a name, Tia. This is according to People.