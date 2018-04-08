Blake Shelton Sends Gwen Stefani A Love Note On Twitter And Declares Her ‘An Adopted Okie’

Blake Shelton also showed off the Native American artifacts that Gwen Stefani found on his ranch.

It’s no secret that Blake Shelton is head over heels for Gwen Stefani, but it’s unusual for the country star to make public declarations of his love for Gwen on social media. However, that’s exactly what the “A Guy with a Girl” singer did while enjoying his weekend. He even answered a fan’s question about his pop star girlfriend.

As reported by People, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani spend a lot of their free time together at his sprawling property in the Sooner State. Blake, Gwen, and her three sons — Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4 — enjoy exploring the woods and fields on his ranch whenever they get the chance to visit. Blake recently revealed that they find some pretty amazing treasures during their expeditions in the Oklahoma wilderness. On Saturday, he took to Twitter to show off Gwen’s collection of arrowheads.

Blake Shelton’s tweet included a short love note to Gwen Stefani, as well as some praise for her good looks. It appears that either he or Gwen had a special arrowhead-shaped display case made for the Native American artifacts that she’s discovered on her boyfriend’s ranch.

“Hey @gwenstefani it’s official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!!” Shelton tweeted. “Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth.”

Hey @gwenstefani it's official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!! Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth pic.twitter.com/vgfVOZp1nD — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 8, 2018

Shelton’s message was so nice that he decided to share it twice. He posted the same image and words on his Instagram page. One of the singer’s Twitter followers asked him if Stefani found the artfully arranged collection of arrowheads on his ranch, and he replied in the affirmative.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani recently spent spring break in Oklahoma. The reigning Sexiest Man Alive didn’t reveal whether his girlfriend found any of the arrowheads pictured above during that particular visit, but Gwen’s kids did find some other fun treasures before heading back home to California. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, her two younger boys got to do their Easter egg hunting at Blake’s place this year.

Luckily for Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton really enjoys being around her sons. The country star loves goofing off and joking around, and it sounds like he shares these traits with the boys. He’s described them as being “so damn funny,” and he’s said that it’s been easy for him to “fall in love with those kids.”

However, it doesn’t look like Blake Shelton is any closer to officially becoming a stepfather. The Daily Mail recently shared a few photos of Gwen Stefani spending time with her family in Los Angeles, and it’s clear that there’s no ring on her finger. If Blake ever does pop the question, perhaps he should consider an engagement ring with an arrowhead design.