‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly Nears Breaking Point, Michael Reunites With Nelle

Someone other than Nelle is after Carly. Meanwhile, Michael plans to get back together with Nelle.

It is going to be a battle of emotions this week on General Hospital. Carly nears her breaking point when an intruder comes to her house. Meanwhile, Josslyn is hopeful Michael and Nelle will be happy together.

Who’s After Carly?

A new teaser video shows Carly (Laura Wright) crying at Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) room when she heard footsteps in the hallway. She calls Morgan’s name but no one answers. Then she closes the door, grabs the baseball bat and turns off the light. When the man opens the door, Carly is ready to hit him, via Soap Hub.

However, Carly only assumes it was an intruder, thanks to Nelle (Chloe Lanier) for driving her insane. General Hospital spoilers tease that the man wearing black pants and dress shoes is actually Sonny (Maurice Benard). Her husband wonders what is going on when Carly attempts to hit him with a baseball bat. GH spoilers said that Carly will be forced to make a confession.

Carly will have to tell Sonny what has been happening to her since the phone call, the bloody scarf, and the noises she heard in Morgan’s room. She will tell her husband that she thinks she’s losing her mind, which will shock Sonny. He will be disappointed to know that his wife has confided to Jason (Steve Burton) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and not to him, according to General Hospital spoilers, via Soap Hub.

Carly will insist that she does not want to burden him with her situation because Sonny has been dealing with a lot of things about Mike (Max Gail). Sonny will argue he is her other half and he wants to be there for her as well. General Hospital spoilers say that Sonny will ask for a professional opinion. However, Carly might insist there may be someone doing it on purpose to haunt her with Morgan’s memories. GH spoilers also tease that Sonny will push too hard, but Carly will not be deterred. She will be determined to find out who is behind all of this.

Michael And Nelle Together Again?

Michael’s (Chad Duell) younger sister, Josslyn (Eden McCoy), believes Nelle and Michael will be happy together. She tells her brother that he should reunite with Nelle, and Michael may not like the idea. After all, Josslyn is still young and easily trusts others. Nonetheless, Josslyn’s support will make Nelle feel empowered, according to General Hospital spoilers. Add this to the fact that she’s making new friends, and spoilers tease they will make good impressions.

Unwilling to take Ava's advice, Nelle's ready to take her plan to the next level. ????Tune into a haunting, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/5jhktGNkeU — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 6, 2018

General Hospital airs Mondays through Fridays at 2 p.m. on ABC.