Facebook Designates ‘Diamond And Silk’ Unsafe — Duo Claims Censorship

The feisty African-American siblings describe themselves as President Trump's most outspoken and loyal supporters.

The North Carolina sisters known as “Diamond and Silk” have revealed in a series of tweets (see below) that Facebook has determined their content and brand are “unsafe for the community” without a fuller explanation, and in a decision that the social media network says is final.

This development occurs as CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify before Congress about the rampant harvesting of personal data and privacy violations that has prompted calls across the ideological spectrum for Facebook to be regulated like a public utility.

Diamond and Silk, former Democrats who climbed aboard the Trump train primarily because of the then-candidate’s economic message, created a huge following with a series of irreverent YouTube videos. Google-owned YouTube has since de-monetized their channel. They also appeared with the GOP standard-bearer (himself a former Democrat and independent) at campaign rallies, The American Mirror noted.

Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, claim that the back and forth with Facebook started about six months ago when they noticed that traffic on their Facebook page, which they created in December, 2014, dropped precipitously, and millions of followers were no longer receiving notifications.

On Twitter, they called out Facebook for allegedly engaging in deliberate censorship and discrimination and wondered what could be unsafe about two black women expressing views in support of President Trump.

Just so you know, we will always have our Presidents back.

"Don't Get It Twisted!" (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead) pic.twitter.com/d5YwEqbT3g — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) March 24, 2018

Trump supporters and others have accused the progressive tech giants of engaging in censorship of right-wing websites and individuals (or those perceived as harboring conservative leanings) through methods such as algorithm changes, shadow banning, throttling, de-platforming, and de-monetization. A number of personalities and entities on the right have found themselves suspended for alleged hate speech or violations of terms of service under broad-brush or vague standards that they claim aren’t applied to their left-wing counterparts. These allegations have been denied by the Silicon Valley corporations.

Along those lines, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel has implied that Silicon Valley has imposed a one-party dictatorship when it comes to politics. Trump backers are also wondering if Facebook would have reached the same conclusion about Diamond and Silk’s satire if the duo were Obama or Clinton fans.

In appearance on Fox & Friends this morning, Diamond stressed that their content has nothing whatsoever to do with violence or illegality (the latter which often shows up on Facebook without being blocked) and summarized the situation.

“We understand that Facebook is a private entity. But they are open to the public, so when you’re open to the public, the rules have to be same for everybody.”

Added Silk.

“When we signed up for Facebook, they didn’t say that this platform was only for liberal views.”

.@DiamondandSilk: "If a privately owned bakery has to go against their Christian values to bake a cake, then Mark Zuckerberg is going to have to suck it up buttercup and allow Diamond and Silk to speak our truth." pic.twitter.com/LnukaSjwD4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 8, 2018

The defiant duo indicated that they plan to fight back against Facebook’s attempts at what they consider censorship of pro-Trump voices.

.@DiamondandSilk have been corresponding since September 7, 2017, with @facebook (owned by Mark Zuckerberg), about their bias censorship and discrimination against D&S brand page. Finally after several emails, chats, phone calls, appeals, beating around the bush, lies, and…… — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 7, 2018

……. giving us the run around, Facebook gave us another bogus reason why Millions of people who have liked and/or followed our page no longer receives notification and why our page, post and video reach was reduced by a very large percentage. Here is the reply from………. — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 7, 2018

….Facebook. Thu, Apr 5, 2018 at 3:40 PM: "The Policy team has came to the conclusion that your content and your brand has been determined unsafe to the community." Yep, this was FB conclusion after 6 Months, 29 days, 5 hrs, 40 minutes and 43 seconds. Oh and guess what else… — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 7, 2018

…Facebook said: "This decision is final and it is not appeal-able in any way." (Note: This is the exact wording that FB emailed to us.) So our questions to Facebook (Mark Zuckerberg) are:

1. What is unsafe about two Blk-women supporting the @POTUS @realDonaldTrump?

2….. — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 7, 2018

…..Our FB page has been created since December 2014, when exactly did the content and the brand become unsafe to the community?

3. When you say "community" are you referring to the Millions who liked and followed our page?

4. What content on our page was in violation?

5…. — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 7, 2018

…..If our content and brand was so unsafe to the community, why is the option for us to boost our content and spend money with FB to enhance our brand page still available? Maybe FB should give us a refund since FB censored our reach.

6….. — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 7, 2018

Facebook has not yet issued a public statement on the Diamond and Silk controversy. As this is a developing story, please check back for updates.