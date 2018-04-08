Facebook Designates ‘Diamond And Silk’ Unsafe — Duo Claims Censorship

The feisty African-American siblings describe themselves as President Trump's most outspoken and loyal supporters.

Diamond and Silk allegedly censored by Facebook
Richard Drew / AP Images
Social Media

The feisty African-American siblings describe themselves as President Trump's most outspoken and loyal supporters.

The North Carolina sisters known as “Diamond and Silk” have revealed in a series of tweets (see below) that Facebook has determined their content and brand are “unsafe for the community” without a fuller explanation, and in a decision that the social media network says is final.

This development occurs as CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify before Congress about the rampant harvesting of personal data and privacy violations that has prompted calls across the ideological spectrum for Facebook to be regulated like a public utility.

Diamond and Silk, former Democrats who climbed aboard the Trump train primarily because of the then-candidate’s economic message, created a huge following with a series of irreverent YouTube videos. Google-owned YouTube has since de-monetized their channel. They also appeared with the GOP standard-bearer (himself a former Democrat and independent) at campaign rallies, The American Mirror noted.

Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, claim that the back and forth with Facebook started about six months ago when they noticed that traffic on their Facebook page, which they created in December, 2014, dropped precipitously, and millions of followers were no longer receiving notifications.

On Twitter, they called out Facebook for allegedly engaging in deliberate censorship and discrimination and wondered what could be unsafe about two black women expressing views in support of President Trump.

Trump supporters and others have accused the progressive tech giants of engaging in censorship of right-wing websites and individuals (or those perceived as harboring conservative leanings) through methods such as algorithm changes, shadow banning, throttling, de-platforming, and de-monetization. A number of personalities and entities on the right have found themselves suspended for alleged hate speech or violations of terms of service under broad-brush or vague standards that they claim aren’t applied to their left-wing counterparts. These allegations have been denied by the Silicon Valley corporations.

Along those lines, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel has implied that Silicon Valley has imposed a one-party dictatorship when it comes to politics. Trump backers are also wondering if Facebook would have reached the same conclusion about Diamond and Silk’s satire if the duo were Obama or Clinton fans.

In appearance on Fox & Friends this morning, Diamond stressed that their content has nothing whatsoever to do with violence or illegality (the latter which often shows up on Facebook without being blocked) and summarized the situation.

“We understand that Facebook is a private entity. But they are open to the public, so when you’re open to the public, the rules have to be same for everybody.”

Added Silk.

“When we signed up for Facebook, they didn’t say that this platform was only for liberal views.”

The defiant duo indicated that they plan to fight back against Facebook’s attempts at what they consider censorship of pro-Trump voices.

Facebook has not yet issued a public statement on the Diamond and Silk controversy. As this is a developing story, please check back for updates.