Powerball Jackpot Soars To $89 Million, No Grand Winners In Latest Drawing

There were no jackpot winners in the April 7 Powerball drawing, jacking the grand prize in the April 11 drawing to at least $89 million.

According to MLive.com, a single-game winner will have the option of walking away with a lump sum payment of $53.5 million.

The winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing were (white) 2-17-20-38-39. The red Powerball Power number was 20 and the Power Play number was 2.

Along with no grand prize winner, no one matched all five white numbers drawn to win $1 million.

According to the Magnolia Reporter, although there was no jackpot game winner in the April 4 drawing, there were three Match 5 game winners, earning each winner a prize of $1 million each. The winning numbers in April 4 game were 24-42-54-64, Powerball 24, and Power Play 4x.

Two of the winning tickets were sold in California and the other in Ohio, with the Ohio game winner increasing their prize to $3 million by also hitting the Power Play. Powerball drawings are held every Wednesday and Friday night at 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, according to MLive.com the next Mega Millions game drawing will be Tuesday, April 10, with an estimated jackpot of $50 million and cash option of $29 million after there were no jackpot winners in the April 6 drawing.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

The winning Mega Millions numbers for April 6 were 16-33-51-54-67. The Gold Mega Ball number was 20 and the megaplier was 4.

There were also no players who matched all five white ball numbers to earn a prize of at least $1 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 302 million. The game is played in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each.

Just last month, Powerball.com reported a single-game player in Pennsylvania bagged all the numbers in the March 18 Powerball drawing to walk away with a grand prize jackpot of $456.7 million, the eighth largest drawing in the game’s history. The winning numbers were 22-57-59-60-66 and Powerball 7, Power Play 2X.