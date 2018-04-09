One of the Children of Thanos could meet an untimely death while going up against a powerful Avenger this April.

Fans might be keeping an eye out for the heroes in Avengers: Infinity War but there is little doubt that the new villains who will be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film are just as intriguing. After all, these new comic book characters are able to hold their own against the Mad Titan’s enemies. But is it possible that the Avengers will be able to take down at least one member of The Black Order? The new TV spot for Infinity War may have hinted at someone actually killing one of the Children of Thanos this April.

The task of killing a member of The Black Order is certainly not easy, especially since most of them are practically immortal. However, there is a very simple way to defeat them nonetheless. As Gizmodo has pointed out, Corvus Glaive has a particular Achilles Heel that makes him unexpectedly vulnerable and it looks like Black Widow has found it in the new Avengers: Infinity War TV spot.

In the comic books, Corvus Glaive is the leader of The Black Order and partner of Proxima Midnight. While his wife favors a spear, Corvus is very much attached to his glaive because it also happens to keep him alive. Although it is Thanos who forces Corvus to kill himself with his own weapon in the comics, Avengers: Infinity War could give that honor to the most dangerous Avenger in the MCU.

SHE´S FIGHTING CORVUS GLAIVE WITH PROXIMA MIDNIGHT SPEAR!!!! MY MOM IS SO BADASS!!#BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/v0t0ySOJHu — Kira Figs (@KiraFigs) March 29, 2018

The latest Avengers: Infinity War TV spot offered a glimpse at the fight between Corvus Glaive and Black Widow, which seems to show Natasha Romanoff using a Black Order weapon against her enemy. Although it is unclear whether it is Proxima Midnight’s spear or Corvus’ own glaive, there are speculations that Black Widow will end up using it against Corvus and somehow break it and kill him in the process.

So what are the chances of Corvus Glaive biting the dust early on in Avengers: Infinity War? Entertainment Weekly has previously reported of Proxima Midnight joining the battle of Wakanda but there was no mention of the other members of The Black Order. Although there is a possibility that the other Children of Thanos like Ebony Maw and Black Dwarf will be off on a different mission, it would be strange for Corvus to be missing from the big fight in the film.

Find out if Black Widow will kill Corvus Glaive when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27.