Donald Trump Calls ‘Washington Post’ Article About John Kelly Dust-Up A ‘Hit Job’

Donald Trump, on Sunday, called a Washington Post story about White House Chief of Staff John Kelly a “hit job,” accusing the newspaper of being “more fiction than fact,” The Hill is reporting.

In a Sunday morning tweet, the president took exception to a Saturday report, which posited that Kelly’s influence in Trump’s White House had “faded.”

Trump disagrees.

“The Washington Post is far more fiction than fact. Story after story is made up garbage – more like a poorly written novel than good reporting. Always quoting sources (not names), many of which don’t exist. Story on John Kelly isn’t true, just another hit job!”

The Post piece, citing unnamed White House sources, claimed that Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general brought into Trump’s White House eight months ago to rein in an undisciplined and chaotic administration, failed in that mission.

In fact, the piece claims, Kelly has repeatedly angered the president, and even first lady Melania Trump, to the point that shouting matches could be heard throughout the White House.

For example, when Kelly tried to convince the 45th president to install Kirstjen Nielsen at the Department of Homeland Security, other White House staffers convinced Trump that her stance on immigration wasn’t hard enough. A shouting match ensued.

“You didn’t tell me she was a [expletive] George W. Bush person!”

AP: “Trump recently told one confidant that he was ‘tired of being told no’ by Kelly and has instead chosen to simply not tell Kelly things at all,” per source https://t.co/4njyCQZnqX — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 6, 2018

When Kelly told Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier that Trump’s views on immigration had not been “fully informed,” Kelly returned to the Oval Office to be loudly berated by the president — so loudly that staffers report they could hear the shouting across the West Wing.

Even Melania Trump had gotten upset with Kelly, claims the piece. Specifically, Mrs. Trump took exception to Kelly’s decision to fire Johnny McEntee, the president’s 27-year-old personal aide.

Trump, for his part, has never been a fan of the Washington Post. He’s repeatedly accused the paper of being “fake news,” a term he used in at least 140 tweets in the past year alone, according to an April 4 Washington Post op-ed piece.

Further, Trump has plenty of ire to direct toward the Washington Post‘s owner, Jeff Bezos, and his company, Amazon. As Reuters reported last week, Trump called Bezos the Post‘s “chief lobbyist.” Similarly, Trump spent much of the last week railing against Amazon’s deal with the U.S. Postal Service, which allows the online retailer to ship its products at a discounted rate. Trump has claimed that Amazon is not operating on a level playing field and is not paying its fair share of taxes.