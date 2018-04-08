Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Zodiac Signs Reveal Their True Compatibility

Harry's September birth makes him a Virgo, while Markle is a Leo, per astrologer Suzie Kerr Wright, makes them a decent match.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are busy planning their May wedding. The couple has officially picked out the flavor of their wedding cake, organized floral bouquets, and are reportedly on the verge of announcing the maid of honor. Although excitement around the palace is at an all-time high, astrology experts are now weighing in on whether or not they are truly compatible.

According to Good Housekeeping, Harry’s September birth makes him a Virgo, while Markle is a Leo. This, per astrologer Suzie Kerr Wright, makes them a decent match. Wright doesn’t think their birth dates make them perfect, but she sees a lot of potential in their individual traits.

“Their sun signs fall one after the other so they’re not necessarily a good or bad match,” Wright explained. “However, I haven’t seen such beautiful synastry — love and relationship astrology — in a long time.”

Astrology expert Jennifer Racioppi added that Markle’s sign means she is a good leader who is strong in emotional intelligence and social grace. The former Suits star is also active socially, has a strong sense of justice, and enjoys sharing strong relationships with others.

As far as Harry is concerned, being a Virgo makes him committed to his choices and likely to care about other people’s well-being. While the two clearly share a lot in common, they do differ on some levels, at least astrologically speaking.

Based on her sign, Markle has a social personality, while Harry enjoys time alone. He is also not as comfortable with changes and likes to feel comfortable. Based on these differences, Harry should expect to be taken outside of his comfort zone at times, though he should also feel safe in her presence.

Apart from their personalities, their wedding date is of particular significance to astrologers. Uranus will enter the constellation Taurus four days before Harry and Markle’s big day, which means the couple has seven years to focus on building solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems.

Fortunately, the two are already active in the charity community and should have no problems using their platform to help others in the years to come.

As far as starting a family is concerned, the experts believe Harry and Markle will have kids fairly quickly. Wright revealed that the couple will have a child by the time 2019 comes to an end, though there will be some kind of confusion related to the birth.

Wright did not say what the confusion would be, though she hinted it will have something to do with the media. Harry and Markle have both expressed an interest in starting a family, and based on their ages, it makes sense that they would want to start right away.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning on exchanging vows inside St. George’s Chapel on May 19. The two have not commented on their matching astrology signs, but it looks like everything is lining up perfectly.