Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong are no fans of Sessions' efforts to turn back legalization

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, best known since the seventies as the famed duo Cheech & Chong are together again, speaking out about the 40th anniversary of the cult classic Up In Smoke, and their mutual dislike of Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions who is cracking down on medical marijuana users. Back in 1978, Cheech & Chong’s debut movie, Up In Smoke made $44 million at the box office, launching a series of marijuana-themed movies.

Cheech & Chong Are Celebrating The 40th Anniversary of Up In Smoke

And to mark the 40th anniversary of the Cheech & Chong classic, Up In Smoke, Paramount is releasing a special edition of Up In Smoke on Blu-ray, released on April 10, says the Daily Beast, who interviewed Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong about marijuana legalization, Jeff Sessions, and Donald Trump.

Both Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong admitted that they are troubled by Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his efforts to stop marijuana legalization as well as curtail the use of medical marijuana.

Cheech Marin says that it’s on his mind every day.

“I can’t sleep at night, man!”

Tommy Chong says that Jeff Sessions has gotten under his skin and is also disturbing his sleep.

“Me neither. I walk around the house screaming, ‘I want you to border your houses. Jeff Sessions, why are you in my life? Damn you!’ Truth is, it’s just part of Trump’s folly, which he’ll have to deal with in his big finale, which is coming. When that happens this will just be part of his negative legacy.”

Cheech & Chong Can't Stand Marijuana-Hater Jeff Sessions: 'I Can't Sleep at Night, Man!'

Tommy Chong Doesn’t Think AG Jeff Sessions Will Have Luck Repealing Marijuana Laws

But Tommy Chong believes that despite Attorney Jeff Sessions’ dislike of marijuana and thoughts that drug laws need to be more severe, he will have no success repealing legalization laws, says the Sun Herald.

“No, the genie is out of the bottle. They found out that all of that propaganda against marijuana is a lie — everything that Trump has done is a lie, so it’s just a matter of time before the lie eats itself, especially when you lie like that.”

Cheech & Chong's 'Up In Smoke;' the first stoner comedy turns 40 this year

Trump AG Jeff Sessions Wants The DOJ To Crack Down On Medical Marijuana Users

But despite the confidence of Cheech & Chong that legalized marijuana is here to stay, Trump AG Jeff Sessions has instructed the Department of Justice to move forward and prosecute those in possession of marijuana that in any way violates a state’s laws.

Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently wrote an open letter to Congress opposing a bill to protect users of medical marijuana.

“I believe it would be unwise for Congress to restrict the discretion of the Department to fund particular prosecutions, particularly in the midst of an historic drug epidemic and potentially long-term uptick in violent crime.”

Sessions was quoted as saying that he thought the KKK was “okay until I found out they smoked pot.”