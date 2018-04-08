WWE News: Carmella Could Cash In Her MITB Briefcase Today At ‘WrestleMania 34’

Carmella could crash the 'WrestleMania 34' party tonight.

WWE superstar Carmella has walked around with a particular briefcase for nearly 10 months now. Inside it is a contract which allows her to challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at any time. Because of this, WWE fans must keep an eye on the much-hyped Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka match tonight at WrestleMania 34.

Armed with the “Money in the Bank” contract since last June, Carmella could crash the WWE WrestleMania 34 party and cash in. Could Carmella seek her WrestleMania moment at an extremely opportunistic time?

Carmella has been teasing that she might cash in soon. According to Cageside Seats, soon could be tonight at WrestleMania 34. Carmella doing so could steal the show. It would also put to rest one of the WWE’s lingering debates.

Questions regarding when Carmella would cash in have came into play from the time that she defied the odds and won the briefcase at last year’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, as reported by Deadspin. Carmella has made appearances on several of WWE SmackDown Live’s events, teasing what is to come. Everything has to align properly for Carmella’s moment to be effective.

There have been a few conceivable occasions when it was anticipated that Carmella would cash in. Carmella making her presence felt by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 34 makes the most sense out of all of the other times.

Carmella has to be cautious and calculating when she cashes in. The moment Carmella does hand over her briefcase will either make or break career.

277 days and counting… tick tock.. tick tock.. ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/YF71FHdId2 — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) March 31, 2018

The match being billed at WrestleMania 34 is Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka. It is a dream match which pits arguably one of the WWE’s most decorated women’s champions against her undefeated challenger. However, it may not remain that way.

Some will be quick to question where Carmella would fit into an equation involving the title picture. A feud with Charlotte Flair could be in the works. The same cannot be said about Carmella and Asuka.

One potential scenario for WrestleMania 34 is for Carmella to cash in on a clearly groggy Charlotte Flair. The match between Charlotte Flair and Asuka is not a non-disqualification bout.

???? https://t.co/BBLw48mqbv — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) April 7, 2018

What this means is that Asuka could win via disqualification, remaining undefeated, yet without a title. Asuka pummeling Charlotte Flair afterward would open the door for Carmella to take advantage of a prime opportunity. Carmella could win the title over an injured Charlotte Flair, creating a muddied championship picture.

Having Carmella cash in against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34 makes sense if there is any truth to the recent reports of an injury suffered by the SmackDown Live Women’s champion, as reported by Wrestling Inc. Building up Carmella as Charlotte Flair heals could create a showdown in the upcoming months.

Another storyline which could come into play involves the Raw Women’s Championship. The match involving Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax could either become a coronation for the latter, or the cementing of a dominant champion. It could be easy pickings for Carmella to cash in here as well.