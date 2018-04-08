Rebel ‘Counting On’ Stars Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Break The Duggar Rules In One Huge Way

Instead of living close to home, Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo call Laredo, Texas, home, and that is just one of the decisions that she has made to earn the title "Rebel Duggar."

Fans of 19 Kids & Counting and its spinoff Counting On know that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have proudly called Arkansas home for a long time. So, it may come as a surprise that not all their children who have grown up and gotten married have remained in their beloved state. Instead of living close to home, Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo call Laredo, Texas, home, and that is just one of the decisions that she has made to earn the title “Rebel Duggar.”

As Romper reports, Vuolo is the pastor of Grace Community Church in Laredo, and his job required the fourth-oldest Duggar daughter to move out of state when she tied the knot.

During the most recent season of Counting On, Duggar and Vuolo were not shy about letting fans into their lives, and during one of the first episodes, some of her siblings traveled down to Texas to help the couple move from their apartment to their first house.

Older sisters Jana and Jessa even got their hands dirty painting the kitchen cabinets after Duggar and Vuolo renovated the entire four-bedroom home.

One of those bedrooms will now belong to their new baby – whom the couple is expecting in July – but they probably haven’t fixed the room up just yet.

Duggar revealed in an interview last month that she hasn’t done much to prepare for the baby’s arrival, but that will change as the due date gets closer. One of the Duggar habits that the mom-to-be hasn’t been able to shake is frugality. She hasn’t been eager to collect anything new, but instead will use some old furniture the couple had in one of the extra bedrooms.

The 24-year-old says she is happy to live in Laredo and has perfectly adapted to the Lone Star State. But, she doesn’t go too long without seeing her family, and if she ever feels lonely, she FaceTimes and participates in group chats.

But, living out of state isn’t the only way the reality star is rebelling. She was the first in the family to wear pants, high heels, short skirts, and sleeveless shirts. There were also rumors that she and Vuolo used birth control – a huge Duggar no-no – since she didn’t announce a pregnancy during the first year of her marriage like all of her other married siblings.

Duggar continues to live life on her own terms, and fans can’t get enough of watching her make her own choices and break away from the strict rules she grew up with.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo return this summer in new episodes of Counting On.