‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: New Leak Reveals Qi’ra With Han’s Gold Dice

It looks like there is a lot more to those gold dice than originally anticipated.

A brand new leak may have revealed the fate of Qi’ra, the character played by Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

With only weeks before the release of the spinoff starring Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, all sorts of merchandise hit the shelves, and sometimes toy manufacturers cannot promise to go spoiler-free on their products.

A packaging for an action figure of Qi’ra shared online by Star Wars Radar (picture embedded below) features the character holding a very familiar set of gold dice–yes, the ones hanging on the Millennium Falcon cockpit that may very well be the most important part of the ship at this point.

The gold dice were first glimpsed in Star Wars: Episode 4–A New Hope as no more than embellishment to the ship, but their significance and connection to Han Solo and the heroes grew deeper as the saga continued.

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker gave the gold dice to his twin sister Leia during his Force projection as they remembered Han Solo.

The dice were supposed to be featured in Star Wars: The Force Awakens too as Nerdist reported before how director J.J. Abrams even went on eBay to find the said dice to use as prop for the film, only for the scene to apparently end up being cut.

Check out what Qi'ra is holding onto… pic.twitter.com/3lNsKHjHyW — Star Wars Radar (@StarWarsRadar) April 7, 2018

In the visual dictionary for the 2015 movie, however, it is indicated that the gold dice were used in the Corellian Spike game of sabacc where Han Solo won the Millennium Falcon from Lando Calrissian. He then decided to keep the dice as a reminder of how he became the owner of the most handsome hunk of junk in the galaxy.

There was really no emphasis on the gold dice in the original Star Wars films although they were always seen as special because of the role they played in how Han Solo got the Millennium Falcon in the first place.

The fact that they existed since the original trilogy made them an integral part of the ship to the point that it would not be complete without them (check out the all-important ornament below at the top left corner of this Vanity Fair photo from May 2015).

The fact that Qi’ra has the dice hints that fans will learn the whole story behind them in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

To some, however, this potentially gives away what happens to the character. By the time Han meets Luke and Leia in A New Hope, Qi’ra clearly is no longer in his life. Fans over at Reddit speculate based on the leak that this is because she will bite the dust in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The packaging of the toy has fans thinking that Qi’ra was the original owner of the gold dice and that she gave them to Han, who easily thinks the dice and the person who gave them to him served as lucky charm in winning the ship.

A possible romantic connection between them in Solo: A Star Wars Story would make the accessory even more valuable. If she dies, Han may have decided to hang them on the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon not so much to commemorate his feat as to remember Qi’ra.

Of course, the toy packaging does not tell the whole story. Thankfully, fans will not have to wait that long to know the truth as Solo: A Star Wars Story opens on May 25.