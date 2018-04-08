Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Not Planning To Elope And Skip Engagement

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been a solid and adored couple for two years now and have fans antsy for an engagement. For this reason, rumors continue to swirl about secret engagements and wedding plans.

The latest rumor circulating this musical couple includes claims that Gwen and Blake are planning to entirely skip the engagement and just tie the knot in secrecy. Hollywood Life has ignited this claim, as Gossip Cop relays. The outlet states that it has “exclusive details,” regarding Stefani and Shelton, adding that the two “might just skip out on an engagement to run off and tie the knot.”

A supposed source shares that “They talk about it all the time and they way they live together [sic] it’s like they are already married.” The source goes on to claim that “With their busy schedules, Gwen has even talked to Blake about skipping the engagement and instead just eloping on a beach, or in the country somewhere when the romantic mood is right.”

HL previously suggested, based on words of a “source,” that the couple were to be engaged before Valentine’s Day this year, and that has not resulted. Additionally, the outlet has claimed Stefani and Shelton were set to elope as far back as 2015. Based on the site’s track record, it’s sources aren’t all that reliable. Gossip Cop indicates that this latest claim is also a fabrication.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The gossip policing site has determined the truth that Gwen and Blake are not talking about eloping, nor are the two planning a big wedding- a rumor also recently in the tabloids. Stefani’s rep stated earlier this week that the slew of rumors are completely “untrue,” in addition to those regarding a supposed pregnancy and wedding plans.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first began their romance back in 2015 while both were enduring difficult divorces. Stefani, who was married to rocker Gavin Rossdale for 13 years, spoke out numerous times about how Blake helped her through the traumatic and challenging time. The pair met on The Voice as co-judges and have been inseparable and winning over fans ever since. Both openly gush about one another in the media, but there have been no solid plans about marriage that have been shared.