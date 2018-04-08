Melania Trump And Donald Trump’s 3-Hour Visit To BLT Prime By David Burke In Trump International Hotel [Video]

First Lady Melania Trump spent nearly three hours with President Donald Trump, dining at BLT Prime by David Burke in Trump International Hotel on Saturday.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump headed out to dinner on Saturday, April 7, for a stop at BLT Prime by David Burke inside Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Even if White House pool reporters may have been left in the dark as to President Trump’s goings and comings, social media users captured the below videos and photos of Melania and Donald sitting down at a booth at BLT Prime by David Burke, which is described as an eatery with “top-of-the-line steaks, seafood & fluffy popovers served in a luxurious hotel dining room.”

Cheryl Bolen, a White House Correspondent for Bloomberg Government, noted in her report titled “Subject: In-town pool report #1” that the White House pool of reporters gathered together at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Saturday to follow President Trump’s motorcade, which was rolling away from the White House at 8:25 p.m. ET.

The journalists were not informed of Trump’s destination, but in her report titled “Subject: In-town pool report #2,” Bolen reported the motorcade stopping after a short three-minute drive to the Trump International Hotel. As reporters waited across the street at Elephant & Castle, photos and videos like the following of President Trump and Melania greeting surprised onlookers were captured.

In the report titled “Subject: In-town pool report #3” Bolen noted that journalists may have been gathered together back in their media vans by 9:40 p.m., but the president’s motorcade didn’t leave until approximately 11:11 p.m., meaning the Trumps spent nearly three hours at the hotel.

The Instagram geo-tagging location named Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. features additional videos and photos taken, with small crowds of folks cheering and shaking hands with President Trump and Melania, with at least one woman telling the president, “God bless you.”

Bolen noted that the ride back to the White House was just as short and uneventful, with only a brief sighting of the president by journalists, with no confirmation of his activities for the night from the White House, who called a lid for the press on coverage for the night at 11:16 p.m.

Melania was photographed entering the Trump International Hotel wearing a black coat, black high heels and her hair down.