Buzz Aldrin, Other NASA Astronauts Pass ‘Lie Detector Test’ On Alien Life, ‘Sunday Express’ Reports

The tests reportedly involved analysis of earlier voice recordings from Aldrin and some of his fellow NASA astronauts, where they used language alluding to possible alien sightings.

Sound bytes from several NASA astronauts, including Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, were recently analyzed in a “lie detector” test to determine whether they may have been telling the truth when recounting their purported alien life and spacecraft sightings. While the analysis revealed that Aldrin in particular “passed” the tests, reports have stressed that the findings cannot be considered proof that extraterrestrial life does exist.

According to the Sunday Express, the tests were performed by the Institute of BioAcoustic Biology in Albany, Ohio, as the establishment conducted “complex computer analysis” of voice recordings from four NASA astronauts — Buzz Aldrin and Al Worden, who are still living, and Gordon Cooper and Edgar Mitchell, who passed away earlier this century. The tests focused mainly on Aldrin’s account of an “L-shaped” object that he and his fellow Apollo 11 astronauts supposedly saw while traveling to the moon in 1969.

Citing BioAcoustic researcher Sharry Edwards, who is described on the institute’s website as a “pioneer” in her field with three decades of experience, the Sunday Express wrote that the analysis of Buzz Aldrin’s voice patterns revealed that he was “certain he saw a UFO.” The publication added that BioAcoustic’s tests yielded similar results when analyzing verbal comments from Worden, who claimed to have seen alien life in an interview with Good Morning Britain, and deceased astronauts Cooper and Mitchell, who recounted purported UFO sightings while still alive.

As noted in 2014 by Mysterious Universe, Buzz Aldrin supposedly saw the so-called “L-shaped object,” which was also spotted by fellow Apollo 11 crew member Michael Collins a few days after the astronauts discarded the S4B, the third stage of the rocket that launched their spacecraft to the moon. As he recalled soon after, the astronauts were not sure if the object was merely the S4B, but when NASA determined the rocket was about 6,000 nautical miles away from the spacecraft at the time of the sighting, it was concluded that the L-shaped object was a different, unidentified one altogether.

In a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session cited by Mysterious Universe, Buzz Aldrin was asked again about the mysterious sighting en route to the moon during the Apollo 11 mission. He acknowledged that there may have been “many [different] explanations” behind the object, and that he was now “absolutely” convinced that the object might have been the sun’s reflection off of one of the four panels that had moved away after the Apollo 11 crew extracted their moon lander from the S4B rocket.

“The UFO people in the United States were very very angry with me, that I had not given them the information. It was not an alien,” said Aldrin, explaining what happened after he told interviewers, many years after Apollo 11, that he and his fellow astronauts might not have seen proof of alien life after all.

As it was Buzz Aldrin’s recollection of the “L-shaped object” made soon after the Apollo 11 mission that was analyzed, as opposed to his later statements that offered a more logical possible explanation, the Institute of BioAcoustic Biology’s lie detector tests cannot be seen as evidence of alien life, the Sunday Express cautioned. The publication, however, pointed out that many theorists still believe that the Apollo 11 crew might have seen “evidence of aliens” while orbiting the moon and discussing the “spectacular” and “desolate” conical craters on the lunar surface.