The 'Arrow' Season 6 star shared an interesting photo that could be a clue to a new CW crossover bringing beloved characters into the Arrowverse.

Fans are still celebrating the recent renewal of Arrow for yet another season and it looks like Stephen Amell is already looking forward to the future of the CW series. The lead actor is certainly hoping for more shows to join the current Arrowverse, which already boasts of crossovers with The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl. However, it looks like Amell has his eyes set on more than just the new superhero series Black Lightning.

There is little doubt that an Arrow/Black Lightning crossover would be happening in the future. After all, Oliver Queen has teamed up with Jefferson Pierce in the DC comics. Interestingly, Comicbook.com reports that Stephen Amell is confident that the two heroes will work together in Arrowverse simply because it’s “just the way that the world works.”

Stephen Amell was recently a guest at Awesome Con in Washington D.C., where he spoke about the future of Arrowverse. The Arrow Season 6 star admitted that he hasn’t started watching Black Lightning just yet but is already predicting that The CW has plans for the new show to have a major crossover with Oliver Green’s series soon.

“Everyone pretends like we’re not going to eventually cross over with Black Lightning but we’re probably gonna cross over with Black Lightning because that’s just the way that the world works.”

So what are the chances that Oliver Queen and Jefferson Pierce will work well together? Stephen Amell revealed that he has already met Cress Williams and the Arrow star actually admitted he was “a big fan of his from 90210 when he kind of dated Donna.” Hopefully, the two actors will bond some more once Black Lightning joins the Arrowverse.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

But is Stephen Amell also gunning for another crossover with a different CW series? The Arrow Season 6 actor recently shared an interesting photo featuring a certain 1967 Chevrolet Impala that is somehow one of the main characters in Supernatural. Amell added a hilarious caption stating that Baby “smells like 13 seasons worth of farts.” Not surprisingly, fans started commenting on the possibility that Sam and Dean Winchester would make an appearance in the seventh season of Arrow.

Although it might be highly unlikely that Supernatural and Arrow would actually have a crossover, some fans have come up with a way to make it happen. One of Stephen Amell’s followers suggested that The Flash’s Barry Allen could change the timeline yet again to accommodate the mysterious cameo of Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles’ characters in the Arrowverse.

Arrow Season 6 and Supernatural Season 13 airs on The CW Thursday nights while the first season of Black Lightning airs every Tuesday night.