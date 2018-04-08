‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Corinthos Family’s Haunting Continues, Now It’s Sonny’s Turn

Spoilers for 'GH' suggests big trouble for the Corinthos household not as Sonny's past comes back to haunt him.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 9 spells doom for the Corinthos family. Someone is out to get Carly, and Nelle might not be the only person interested in bringing her down. Based on the latest spoilers from She Knows, Carly will not be the only person to have problems next week as Sonny (Maurice Benard) will also start fearing that his dark past has caught up with him.

Monday’s spoilers for General Hospital reveal that Carly will tell Sonny what has been going on with her. Sonny will be disappointed to know that Carly has been trying to figure things out on her own, and she did not find it fitting to tell him about the haunting. In fact, Carly felt it is more appropriate to tell Jason (Steve Burton) and Dante. However, the family’s woes will not end with Carly.

By Thursday, April 12, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny will have renewed fears that his past is going to haunt him. This seems to have something to do with what Mike told him in a prior episode.

Mike appears to know more about Sonny’s activities than he first thought, and General Hospital spoilers indicate that all of this could backfire now that his old man is losing control over his mind.

There is no definite information as to what the threat is, but it will most likely remain unknown. Mike could have blabbed to anyone, and apparently, he knows something about Croton, which is why Sonny was floored when his old man mentioned the place. There will be new adventures for the mob boss in the coming weeks, and Jason would surely be part of the action.

Mike's condition continues to deteriorate, West Coast. How can Michael help him retain his memories before it's too late?

Meanwhile, other General Hospital spoilers also reveal that Jason and Sonny will continue their pursuit of Henrik, although Faison’s son will prove to be quite an expert in limiting the number of people who knows about his real identity. Anna (Finola Hughes) might have more luck in putting two and two together, this could mean a reunion between mother and son especially not that Peter (Wes Ramsey) has questions of his own.

With Griffin learning that Faison’s son is closer than everyone thinks, the big secret would soon explode and all the parties involved would have to face the truth. There’s also the issue with Maxie (Kirsten Storms) who has grown quite fond of her husband’s half-brother.

General Hospital spoilers hint more excitement as the soap builds up towards the May sweeps.