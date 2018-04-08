‘Harry & Meghan’ Trailer Proves Kate Middleton Is The Sister Prince Harry Never Had

The royal in-laws have a close bond and even treat each other as "confidants," according to 'Bustle.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly-anticipated biopic is just around the corner and royal fans couldn’t help but swoon over the fairytale-like teaser last month.

And now, Lifetime teased a brand new trailer for Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, which definitely proves there’s more to it than the couple’s romance, Bustle reported.

In the newly released clip, royal fans were given a glimpse of Prince Harry’s special relationship with someone he considers the “sister he never had” — the Duchess of Cambridge.

Apparently, Prince William’s wife somehow played a role in Prince Harry’s big decision to marry the former Suits star. Known for their close bond, the Duchess of Cambridge gave his brother-in-law a sound advice about the new chapter in his life.

In the scene, Kate Middleton, depicted by actress Laura Mitchell, can be seen counseling her husband’s younger brother (Murray Fraser) during his days as a single man. The Duchess was quoted saying, “Peter Pan can’t stay in Never Land forever. And marriage isn’t so bad!”

The Duchess of Cambridge even gave Prince Harry an advice about the controversies that come along with being Meghan Markle. In the clip, a concerned “Kate” can be seen questioning her brother-in-law, “She’s American, she’s divorced… are you ready for this?”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The latest trailer for Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance seems to prove the close relationship between Prince Harry and Kate Middleton. In fact, the fifth in line to the British throne previously admitted that his sister-in-law has become a big part of his life, calling her the sister he never had.

In a report by Newsweek, it has been revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge “helped fill some of the gap” in Prince Harry’s life that was left by Princess Diana’s death.

The outlet noted that when Prince William and Kate Middleton got married, Prince Harry often visits them in their apartment at Kensington Palace. There, the Duchess reportedly cooks for her brother-in-law — particularly his favorite, roast chicken.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

There were even claims that before Prince Harry met Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Cambridge would play a matchmaker, hoping to find the perfect girl for her husband’s younger brother.

The in-laws also reportedly enjoyed watching Game of Thrones together and even shared some quality time with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Now that Prince Harry is about to settle down with Meghan Markle, royal fans are anticipating what role will the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge play in the couple’s new life together.

Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance is set to premiere on May 13 on Lifetime.