Watch Masters 2018 Online: Day 4 Live Streaming, TV Time, Channel, & Leaderboard Update

How to watch the conclusion of the annual golf tournament in Augusta on Sunday.

Sports fans will watch the Masters 2018 live streaming online and televised coverage on Sunday as the final round takes place. As the latest tournament at Augusta National was underway, Tiger Woods mania was gripping the golf world. Since then, Woods has slid down the Masters leaderboard, while several of the game’s newer stars are right near the top. Here’s the latest preview of Sunday’s final round for Day 4 with the latest leaderboard update, TV start time, channel, and how to watch the Masters 2018 live streaming online.

According to the Masters’ website, golf legend Tiger Woods will be back on the course for a tee time of 11:10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday morning. Woods is paired up with Spaniard Rafael Cabrera Bello as they embark on their Day 4 attempts to move up higher on the leaderboard. Currently, Woods is tied at No. 40 while Bello is tied with Webb Simpson, Fred Couples, and Bernhard Langer for No. 36 on the scoreboard.

While Woods won’t end up winning this tournament in a thrilling comeback, just the notion that he’s progressing in this manner has some golf fans excited and talking about the former man to beat. Ahead of Woods on the leaderboard are a number of players who have been winning tournaments while Tiger had been sidelined. Jordan Spieth is tied for ninth on the list at four-under, while Bubba Watson is tied for sixth at six-under-par. In third place is Rickie Fowler with a nine-under-par.

Several of golf’s newer stars look like they’ll be battling it out for the green jacket on Sunday, though. As ESPN reported on Saturday, Patrick Reed was atop the leaderboard with a five-under-par 67 while Rory McIlroy wasn’t far off as he was only three back with a seven-under-par 65. For Reed, this would be his first major championship, but for McIlroy, it would be the completion of a career grand slam. That distinction has only been achieved by five other players in the history of the sport.

McIlroy said of what Patrick Reed has ahead of him for Day 4,

“I feel like all the pressure is on him. He’s got to go out and protect that, and he’s got a few guys chasing him that are pretty big-time players. He’s got that to deal with and sleep on tonight.”

The two will engage in what looks to be an epic rematch in the making. Reed and McIlroy previously battled it out in a Ryder Cup showdown over a year ago. In that instance, Reed emerged victoriously. The golf world will be watching to see if he repeats with another victory over his rival.

Reed commented on the excitement of the final round’s potential dramatic conclusion.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun to go into the final round on Sunday, to go up against each other. To be able to play against Rory and have him side by side, hopefull,y we can get some fireworks out there tomorrow. That (Ryder Cup) match was probably one of the best matches we’ve ever played, probably one of the most emotional matches we’ve ever played.”

Sunday’s Masters 2018 golf tournament coverage will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Viewers can watch on TV using their local CBS channel on cable, satellite, or over-the-air hi-definition antennae. In addition, there is also live streaming coverage available through several different sources. Some of the channel streaming services including Sling TV, DirecTV Now, and YouTube TV may offer subscribers the ability to stream CBS programming live online, although these may be restricted due to region.

Free options to stream the final round also exist, at least on a trial offer for a limited time. The CBS All-Access service is one way to watch the Masters 2018 live streaming online. This service is available for a seven-day free trial and provides live streaming and on-demand content from CBS including the Masters. More details are available at the CBS All-Access website. There’s also the ability to watch streaming coverage of featured groups or spots on the course at Augusta via the Masters official website.