April Love Geary Wears Skimpy Bikini In Cabo Just Two Months After Giving Birth To Robin Thicke’s Baby

Robin Thicke's girlfriend, April Love Geary, enjoys the beach in tiny bikini.

April Love Geary showed off her post-baby body by donning a skimpy bikini on her vacation in Cabo San Lucas. Robin Thicke’s girlfriend gave birth to their baby just two months ago. Geary looked toned and tanned in her bandeau-style bikini top and mid-rise bottoms.

Daily Mail published the exclusive images, some of which can be viewed in a post below from the website’s social media page.

According to the report, April Love Geary and Robin Thicke traveled to Mexico for some relaxation. The couple also brought their newborn daughter, Mia Love Thicke, and Robin’s 7-year-old son, Julian Fuego.

The images show a bikini-clad Geary taking off a crocheted white boho-style top before she soaked up the sun. She’s also seen holding her baby in a pink baby blanket. Robin and Julian were nearby lounging in beach chairs. No one seemed to care that the paparazzi wasn’t far away snapping photos of them.

April and Robin have been dating since 2015. Robin’s marriage to Julian’s mother, Paula Patton, ended in 2014.

If anyone wants the swimwear April is wearing, it can be purchased through ASOS. The multi-colored number is a retro-inspired bandeau bikini with classic briefs and costs just $29. The striped two-piece is by PrettyLittleThing.

April accessorized her look with a gold necklace and earrings. She wore her hair down and tossed back. Robin had on a pair of trunks and sunglasses during the outing. The 41-year-old singer carried a camera around getting several shots of the family.

April Love Geary looks fantastic, especially since she gave birth in February. The 23-year-old model shared other images on her Instagram account while on vacation. She posted several of she and Robin sitting on a beach towel holding baby Mia.

Prior to Geary showcasing her post-baby body in a two-piece bikini, she sported a pink one-piece (seen below) that she wrote on Instagram, “keeps the mommy tummy held nicely.”

MÈXICO ???????? A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Apr 1, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

April is a model with IMG Worldwide & Photogenics talent agencies, Latina reports. She’s used to flaunting her body in bikinis for photo shoots. She has a mixed ancestry consisting of Mexican, Irish, Dutch, and French. Thicke is Canadian.

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke love to travel. Last year they ventured to Malibu, St. Barts, Germany, and China.