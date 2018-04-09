Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton Split Rumors Ignited After ‘Stranger Things’ Couple Spotted In Heated Argument

'Stranger Things' stars and real life couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton were seen having a tense conversation over the weekend and it was all caught on video.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton had fulfilled the fantasies of their Stranger Things‘ characters fans when they officially took their on-screen romance to off-screen. However, it appears that the couple is going through a rough patch in their relationship, as they were spotted having an intense argument outside an L.A. restaurant over the weekend.

In a video exclusively obtained by Daily Mail, the 21-year-old actress, who plays Nancy Wheeler on the hit Netflix series, and Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers on the show, were seen having some kind of heated conversation and it was all caught on video. The pair had their tense exchange outside a restaurant in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles on April 6, not even caring that there were a lot of people in the area at the time.

In the first part of the video, Natalia Dyer had her arms folded, looking calm but upset, as the 24-year-old English actor and musician was saying his piece. At one point when Charlie Heaton tried to hold her hand, the Stranger Things actress quickly pulled it away and lost her cool.

The pair could be heard raising their voices at each other, although it is still unclear what they were really arguing about in the first place. At the end of the video, Charlie Heaton was looking a lot calmer and was trying to smooth things out with Natalia Dyer, but the clip abruptly ended without giving a clear picture if they had fixed the problem.

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer spotted in LA pic.twitter.com/ufeObBImbR — Natarlie x Jancy (@JancyNatarlie) April 8, 2018

This is certainly not the first time that Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton’s romance was rumored to be on the rocks. The Stranger Things couple was plagued with split rumors over the past month when they walked the red carpet separately at Playfest in Los Angeles on March 25.

Since Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton were known for showing off their love and sweetly pose together at red carpet events, them arriving separately at the time had definitely made people wonder if they were having issues in their relationship.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton have yet to address all the breakup rumors.