‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Week Of April 9: Gabby Wants Dr. Evans Dead, Stefan Conflicted

'DOOL' will be hotter next week as Abigail's alter egos take full control of her life.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest more trouble is headed for Salem courtesy of Abigail’s (Marci Miller) alter egos. The voices in her head are getting even stronger, and thanks to Stefan, Gabby wants to take full control of her life. Meanwhile, the real Abigail is confused and worried about what’s happening to her, which pushes her to seek immediate help from Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Finally, The Truth

Soap Hub spoilers for Days of Our Lives on Monday, April 9 indicates that Marlena will understand what is going on with Abigail and assess the depth of the damage done by her alter egos. It seems like she will meet Gabby dressed up in her black wig and all, and the alter ego is not afraid of coming clean about the truth.

The Gabby that Marlena will meet is the same persona that lied on the stand, and seemingly placed a nail on Gabi’s coffin.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the alter ego Marlena meets will not be afraid to hint that she is the one who murdered Andre. She becomes even more furious when she sees the relationship between Gabby and Stefan (Tyler Christopher). Of course, she will not approve of it, although Gabby doesn’t care about what she thinks and even tries to make a point by sharing a steamy kiss with the guy whom she feels understands her the most.

Unfortunately for Marlena, she knows too much, and Gabby is well aware that she’s in big trouble if the news gets out. Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that Abigail’s evil persona knows just the perfect solution to this little problem: eliminate Dr. Evans.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad and Rafe grill Stefan.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/5lfjg4jZgl — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 7, 2018

Stefan may be enamored by Abigail’s alter ego, but he thinks with his head. Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that he has no plans to commit another crime, which could put him and his lady love in big trouble. So, instead of killing Marlena they will detain her.

A Plea To Reason

With all the craziness going on with Abigail, Marlena can’t believe what Stefan is doing. Taking advantage of a woman’s mental issues by cheating on her is too much, not to mention the fact that the alter ego in question might be involved in committing a crime. Abigail needs treatment before her alter-egos spiral out of control. However, Stefan seems to be more than happy to accommodate the wishes of one of the personas.

Being the more reasonable person, Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Marlena will try to appeal to Stefan. What Marlena learned does not just affect Abigail, but it will help Gabi’s case.

Meanwhile, Abigail’s secret will be out soon since more people are realizing that she has been hanging out with Stefan and has been up to some unusual things. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Kate will realize the over the next weeks that Abigail is the mysterious woman.