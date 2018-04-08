WWE Rumors: NXT Superstars Possibly Headed To Main Roster After ‘TakeOver’ Event, Per ‘SkySports’

After Saturday night's 'TakeOver: New Orleans,' a few of the NXT stars could be on the move.

There were several new champions crowned during Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: New Orleans event, but also some significant superstars on the losing side of things. In addition, a few NXT superstars weren’t even part of the match card and could be looking at a spot on the WWE’s main roster once WrestleMania weekend has concluded. Here are the latest details on which of the NXT roster members might be headed to Raw or SmackDown Live in the near future.

During Saturday’s NXT TakeOver results, one of the earliest matches on the card involved Ember Moon defending the NXT Women’s Championship against challenger Shayna Baszler. Looking on from the crowd was Baszler’s UFC pal Ronda “Rowdy” Rousey. In a fierce battle with the woman who succeeded Asuka as the NXT Women’s champ, Baszler showed grit and determination throughout the match. That included using the ringpost to try to pop her dislocated shoulder back into place.

Towards the end of the match, Baszler put on a number of different holds, eventually locking in one submission that Moon tried to withstand. Unfortunately, Moon eventually passed out and passed on her championship belt to a new champ. The title loss shocked a good number of fans but could be a sign of what’s next for the talented Ember Moon.

In a report from Sky Sports, they noted several NXT superstars who could be on the move to the main roster. They included two of the losing parties in TakeOver matches with former women’s champion Ember Moon and the former NXT tag champions Authors of Pain. As noted, Moon lost her title to Baszler towards the start of the card, while AOP came up short in the Triple Threat NXT Tag Team title match.

In addition, the website speculated that “The Iconic Duo” of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, as well as Johnny Gargano and Andrade “Cien” Almas, could all be headed to the main roster. A lot depends on which superstars ended up on the losing side of things on the NXT event Saturday night. In an exciting NXT Championship match, Almas ended up falling to Aleister Black. Meanwhile, Gargano had yet to compete in his match with Tommaso Ciampa on the card, as of this report, while the Iconic Duo was not scheduled to compete.

In a report from Still Real to Us on Saturday, SmackDown‘s General Manager Daniel Bryan already weighed in on wanting one of these superstars on the blue brand’s roster. When asked by WWE’s Cathy Kelley which of the NXT superstars he’d most like as part of the SmackDown roster, Bryan was quick to answer. Bryan went on record by saying he was hoping that Johnny Gargano would lose his match and end up banished from NXT this weekend. NXT’s loss would possibly be SmackDown Live‘s gain.

All of these names make sense, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see several of them even get involved in the WrestleMania battle royals. Both Almas and Moon were featured in the two Royal Rumble matches earlier this year while they were both champions. They could show up at a later date too.

Each of these superstars, as well as Gargano, Authors of Pain, and the Iconic Duo, seems like they’d really spice up the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters that much more, giving way to some new feuds and matches for 2018.

Stay tuned, as they could arrive at the WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view this Sunday, or as soon as one of the Raw or SmackDown episodes in the following week.