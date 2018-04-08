‘Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott Splits From Jacinta Kuznetsov, Fans React

The contractor met Jacinta in 2015.

Jonathan Scott, one-half of the HGTV hit, Property Brothers, took to his Instagram on Friday to deliver the news of his split from his girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov, to his 987,000 followers. The twin shared the information in a post that had fans calling him a gentleman and a class act. Scott met Kuznetsov in 2015 at a charity event, and he often referred to her as his number one supporter when interviewed, saying she would tuck cards into his pockets or leave notes for him in his suitcase for him to find when he was traveling.

In his Instagram post, Scott defined his former girlfriend as someone who was kind and courageous, and he emphasized that the two would remain friends, despite the fact that their lives were taking them on separate paths. He also clarified that this was an amicable separation by telling his fans there was no drama, negativity, or hate.

Kuznetsov shared Scott’s message on her Twitter page and added her own thoughts on Instagram, calling the time she spent with Scott “beautiful and rewarding.” She, too, said that she and Scott would remain friends and added that she was proud of him for who he was and of everything the two of them had accomplished as a couple. She is currently a Development Producer for Jonathan and Drew Scott’s company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, and there has been no mention of whether she will remain in that position.

After Scott shared his news on Friday, social media exploded with fans delivering messages of encouragement. Followers called him “wildly mature” for the manner in which he was handling the break-up and offered condolences for the ending of his relationship. Many fans thanked him for sharing it in the way he did, rather than letting fans learn the news through media outlets. More offered words of hope for the future, telling the contractor that everything happens for a reason and that the woman he is supposed to love is still out there.

Scott’s brother, Drew, who has been in a relationship with Linda Phan for over six years, and is engaged to be married in May, has not commented publicly on Jonathan Scott’s break-up.