Zac Efron And Alexandra Daddario Hide They’re Dating A Year After ‘Baywatch,’ Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario go from 'Baywatch' to 'bae-watch.'

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario have been facing dating rumors since day one of the filming of Baywatch. They starred opposite each other in the summer blockbuster film last year and since then, the fans have been wondering if they are an item. A year after the movie’s release, Zac and Alexandra have come much closer to admitting that they are, in fact, dating.

An insider confided to Hollywood Life this week, confirming the affair between Baywatch co-stars and detailing why they have kept mum on their dating life.

“[A] serious case can be made that Alexandra Daddario, 32, and Zac Efron, 30, are together and simply keeping it to themselves,” reports Hollywood Life.

The source said that the reason behind their hush-hush coupling is Alexandra’s need for privacy.

“Alexandra is all in with Zac but not all in about telling anyone about it,” a source said. “[…] people that are close to her know that this a defense mechanism because she really wants it to work and doesn’t want anything to get in the way of a great love match. She wants to make it look like she is single in public but is 100% all about Zac and the relationship they are brewing.”

They have been seen in public with each other on occasions that had nothing to do with Baywatch, which made the fans wonder if they are dating. A few weeks ago, they were spotted on an outing to a pet store in Los Feliz, according to TMZ, where they treated their puppies with treats.

On top of all that, Alexandra appears frequently on Zac’s Instagram. The latest post about her showed just how much he appreciates her.

Another picture showed just how intimate they are with each other.

On the other hand, Alexandra Daddario does not post as often about her rumored boyfriend. The last time that she posted about him was related to the Baywatch press tour.

Last day of press. A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on Jun 1, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

Both actors have had their private life closely examined by the public before. Before Baywatch, the 32-year-old actress was linked with Logan Lerman, whom she starred with in the Percy Jackson movies. Zac Efron is most famous for dating his High School Musical co-star, Vanessa Hudgens.