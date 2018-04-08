Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s First Official International Trip As Married Couple Revealed, ‘People’ Reports

Meghan Markle to visit Australia for the first time in October.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly decided on their first official international engagement following their wedding in May. The British royal couple will be flying off to Australia in October to attend the 2018 Invictus Games, People reports.

Prince Harry is the patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which runs the international sporting event, the Invictus Games, for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women — both serving and veterans. People reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be attending the fourth Invictus Games, scheduled to be held in Sydney, Australia from October 20 to October 27.

The royal couple, who announced their engagement in November of last year, recently attended the U.K. team’s trials for the 2018 Invictus Games. The team trials were held at Bath, England on Friday, April 6. The report quotes one of the participants, 38-year-old Michael Mellon, as saying that Meghan Markle told him that she was looking forward to being in Australia with Harry.

“She told me that she had never been to Australia, but was going to this year’s event and was really looking forward to being there with Harry.”

Mellon and Prince Harry’s soon-to-be-bride also talked about the Invictus Games that were held in Canada last year. Meghan Markle found the level of competition at the games impressive.

“We talked a lot about Canada last year and how hot it had been for that time of year and how impressed she was at the level of competition.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be in Australia in October for their first official engagement as a married couple. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

At the third Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, held in September of last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance as a couple. And a couple of months later they confirmed their engagement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to marry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, England. The British royal family is set to pay for the wedding. And, ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will be baptized into the Church of England, according to People.

Meghan Markle is best known for portraying the role of para-legal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane on USA Network’s legal drama series Suits. She has already filmed her final scene for the show. Before walking down the aisle for her real-life wedding, Meghan Markle is set to get married on-screen. Rachel is expected to marry Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) in Suits Season 7 season finale.