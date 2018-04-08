‘Black Panther’ Surpasses ‘Titanic’ At The Box Office — Disney Owns Three Highest Grossing Films Of All Time

"Black Panther" has hit a huge milestone and it proves just how strong Disney is at the box office.

There is very little doubt that Disney has had the ability to bring forth entertaining and successful movies for many years, but this is getting a bit ridiculous. Black Panther has been capturing box office records left and right, but it has just hit its biggest one yet. This weekend, the Marvel hit film passed James Cameron’s Titanic to become the third-highest grossing movie of all time in the United States, and in some form or fashion, Disney owns all three of them.

Director Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster film brought in an estimated $2.3 million at the domestic box office on Friday, and that is just what was needed. The movie is now sitting right around $661 million before the rest of the weekend’s take, but that was all that was necessary to bypass Titanic.

Titanic completed its theatrical run in the U.S. with $659.3 million.

According to ComicBook, it appears as if Black Panther will stay in third place domestically since it would still take a good bit to bypass the top two films. Avatar finished with $760.5 million in the U.S. while Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens ended its run with an insane $936.6 million.

If you’re keeping track of the news in the last decade or so, that does mean Disney technically owns the top three highest-grossing films of all time in the United States.

Even though the films aren’t your run-of-the-mill Disney movies with animated characters or a princess or something of the sort, these are truly Disney films.

In 2009, The Walt Disney Company purchased Marvel and that has the third spot with Black Panther hitting it this weekend. In 2012, Disney bought Lucasfilm and The Force Awakens sits in the top domestic box office spot. With the acquisition of 20th Century Fox’s movie division earlier this year, Avatar (second film) is also under the Disney banner.

Disney had already partnered with James Cameron for the creation and opening of Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in May of 2017.

Black Panther is already in the top 10 worldwide box office films of all time, has the biggest February opening of all time, and has shattered a host of other records. The Marvel Studios hit has brought in close to $2.3 million worldwide, and passing Titanic at the domestic box office is something for any movie and studio to take pride in. Disney has years and decades of more movies to come, and you can be sure that records will continue to be broken.