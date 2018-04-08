Sean Hannity, Who Defended Trump Mocking Disabled Reporter, Demands Jimmy Kimmel Apologize For Mocking Melania

Hannity said he will wage Twitter war on Kimmel until the late-night host apologizes for making fun of her accent.

Sean Hannity is demanding that comedian Jimmy Kimmel apologize to Melania Trump for a bit where he made fun of the first lady’s accent — a striking difference from how Hannity approached an episode in which Donald Trump mocked a disabled reporter.

This week, Hannity has waged something of a Twitter war against the late-night host. As USA Today noted, the two have been in a war of words since Kimmel aired a segment on his show Monday night in which he made fun of the way Melania Trump read a book to a group of school children. Sean Hannity called Kimmel a “despicable disgrace,” and Kimmel responded by noting how vehemently Hannity backed alleged pedophile Roy Moore during his Senate run in Alabama.

“You know what I think is disrespectful to the first lady?” Kimmel added. “Cheating on her with a porn star after she has a baby. Why don’t you rant a little about that, Sean Hannity? And go get a haircut, you hippie!”

Sean Hannity said he will keep up the feud until Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Melania Trump, but during the 2016 election Hannity did not take such a hard-line stance when it was Donald Trump doing the mocking and the target was a disabled reporter. In one of the most infamous moments of his 2016 presidential run, Trump used exaggerated arm motions to mock reporter Serge Kovaleski, who suffers from a congenital condition known as arthrogyrposis.

A Bloomberg poll found that among all the controversies of Trump’s 2016 campaign, his mocking of a disabled reporter was the one that bothered them the most.

But not Sean Hannity. In a show just days before Election Day, Hannity and guest Ann Coulter decided that the controversy was fabricated and that Trump never actually mocked the reporter. Hannity implied that the controversy over Trump’s mocking was actually the fault of liberals.

“If it’s horrible a thing to mock disabled person,” Coulter said. “Isn’t it an equally horrible thing to falsely accuse someone of mocking a disable person?”

“The left does every election though,” Hannity responded. “They falsely accused poor Mitt Romney of hating women being racist and not caring about anybody but the rich.”

Trump’s mocking moment even turned into one of Hillary Clinton’s most popular political advertisements.

Donald Trump never apologized for mocking Serge Kovaleski, and continued to deny that he was making fun of the New York Times reporter.

Sean Hannity Is Losing His Mind Over Jimmy Kimmel || via TheDailyBeast https://t.co/edbZwCTkml — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) April 8, 2018

Meanwhile, Sean Hannity continues to demand that Jimmy Kimmel apologize for making fun of Melania Trump’s accent, and said his Twitter war on the late-night host will continue until he does.