Geri Horner Rocks Black String Bikini In Bahrain: 45-Year-Old Spice Girls Singer Shares Her Beach Body Secret

Geri Horner recently helped her baby boy have some fun in the sun.

Geri Horner recently spiced up her life by rocking a tiny black string bikini. The 45-year-old Spice Girls star showed off her skimpy swimwear on Instagram, and she gave her followers an inside look at how she stays in such great shape. Her 1-year-old son Monty also made an appearance in one of her photos.

As reported by the Daily Star, Geri Horner (nee Halliwell) recently took to Instagram to share a cute family vacation photo. In the image, the singer is holding her son Monty and kicking a ball around a splash pad at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Bahrain. Monty is all decked out in a dark blue onesie, and he’s wearing a tiny bucket hat to protect his head from the sun. His mom is wearing a black string bikini with mesh detailing on the top and low-cut bottoms that tie on the sides.

Geri Horner also made sure to hit the beach during her stay in Bahrain, but she traded her bikini for a black sports bra and matching pair of yoga pants. The pieces by Sweaty Betty featured a white, red, and gray geometric print. According to the Daily Mail, the design on her sportswear ensemble is supposed to be the Union Jack, which is fitting for the member of the Spice Girls known for rocking the British flag on one of her concert costumes.

Geri showed off her athletic wear in a few beachside photos, and she also gave her Instagram followers some idea of what she does to stay in such incredible shape. In the second photo of a three-image side show, she’s putting her flexibility on display by doing a difficult yoga move.

“Let’s go! Fun in the sun,” she captioned the slideshow.

According to Hello! Magazine, the singer formerly known as Ginger Spice credits Iyengar yoga for helping her through her pregnancy with Monty (short for Montague). She and her husband, Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner, welcomed the baby boy last January. Geri also has an 11-year-old daughter named Bluebell with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi.

Geri and her family aren’t just visiting Bahrain for pleasure. Christian Horner is there for the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, which takes place tomorrow. According to Geri, her husband took her for a “hot lap” around the track ahead of the big event.

Mark Thompson / Getty Images

As reported by The Sun, Christian Horner recently made headlines by saying that he believes that there will be a Spice Girls world tour. If the beloved girl group does reunite, it looks like Geri will have no problem slipping back into her Union Jack mini dress.