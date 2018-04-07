Miranda Lambert Splits With Boyfriend, While Blake Shelton Prepares To Start Family, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

Reports claimed that Miranda Lambert and her boyfriend, Anderson East, broke up after more than two years together.

Miranda Lambert is splitting with boyfriend Anderson East, and the break-up comes at the same time her famous ex may be ready to start a family.

On Saturday, reports emerged that Lambert had split with boyfriend Anderson East after a little more than two years together. The break-up was reported by a number of outlets, including Hollywood Life, which noted that there were signs of the breakup for quite some time. Lambert and East had gone quiet on social media, not sharing any pictures together for a few months, and Lambert appeared to hint in a recent appearance that she was dealing with heartbreak.

“I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel. I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite,” Miranda Lambert said in a concert in Tennessee, as reported by the Knox News. “And part of feelings is also heartbreak unfortunately, but fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one.”

The reports did not say exactly when Miranda Lambert and Anderson East broke up, and gave no reason for the split.

While Miranda Lambert’s relationship has come to an end, it appears that her famous ex is close to starting a family. Fellow country singer Blake Shelton is reportedly feeling pressure to start a family with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, who already has three kids of her own. As Hollywood Life reported, Gwen’s kids are the ones putting pressure on the couple to have a baby together.

“Gwen’s getting pressure from all sides to have a kid with Blake,” a source reportedly close to the couple told the celebrity news outlet. “His family, her family, even her kids. They’ve even been asking for a baby sister when the say their bedtime prayers. It’s the sweetest thing ever, the way they’ve bonded with Blake. But it’s got to be bittersweet for Gwen because it is something she and Blake both want and it hasn’t happened yet.”

It was not clear from the report if Blake Shelton was hesitant to start a family, but a source said that the two appeared to be very much in love. It was also unclear how much truth there may be to the rumors, as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been popular targets for tabloids during the course of their relationship. They have been subject of a number of rumors, including a series of reports that they were secretly getting married, or that Gwen was pregnant. So far, none of those have come to pass.

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East split after two years of dating. https://t.co/Ky5YfWjpff pic.twitter.com/inF0aaxBqn — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 7, 2018

Miranda Lambert is losing more than just a boyfriend in her split with Anderson East. As Entertainment Tonight noted, she and Anderson East often collaborated on projects, including co-writing a series of songs for Miranda’s 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings.

Despite the widespread reports of their split, neither Miranda Lambert, nor Anderson East have commented on the breakup rumors.